SEC to Launch President’s Digital Assets Group for Crypto Regulations

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 21:10
Highlights:

  • SEC Chair Paul Atkins will launch a Digital Assets Group to set clear crypto regulations. 
  • The group aims to safeguard investors while supporting innovation in digital assets and crypto projects.
  • Atkins plans to move away from strict enforcement, making U.S. crypto rules more flexible and fair.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins announced that the Commission will soon launch the President’s Digital Assets Group, which will play a key role in implementing new U.S. cryptocurrency regulations. He announced this at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he also talked about “Project Crypto” and promised that the SEC will make clear rules instead of punishing companies without warning.

President’s Digital Assets Group to Protect Investors and Support Crypto Innovation

Atkins explained that the group will initially implement guidance from the President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group. He emphasized that this initiative forms a key part of the White House’s broader digital asset strategy and commended President Trump for his support. The team plans to develop rules that protect investors while encouraging innovation and supporting new crypto projects. Regulations will be designed to prevent misuse while remaining adaptable to evolving technology and innovation. 

Atkins said the SEC will not work alone. It will cooperate with Congress, the White House, and other agencies to keep U.S. rules clear, consistent, and in line with global standards. He added that since digital assets are already worldwide, uneven rules in the U.S. could push innovation to other countries.

Atkins’ Shift from Gensler’s Strict Rules to Flexible

This marks a major shift from former Chair Gary Gensler’s stricter policies. Gensler often argued that most cryptocurrencies should be treated as securities under existing SEC rules. Critics said this “regulation by enforcement” approach slowed innovation and pushed many projects overseas, since developers had to either register with the SEC or face punishment.

Atkins dismissed that perspective, noting that only a small number of tokens qualify as securities. He emphasized that the key factor is how a token is structured, promoted, and offered. This approach indicates the SEC could simplify the process for crypto projects to launch in the United States without being automatically treated as securities.

In July, the President’s Digital Assets Working Group released guidance urging regulators to craft rules that help crypto firms grow while safeguarding investors. Atkins stated the SEC plans to design tailored regulations for crypto businesses rather than applying the traditional uniform framework. Things like ICOs, airdrops, network rewards, and building decentralized apps will be handled more flexibly so entrepreneurs can innovate without fear.

For now, the financial agency can only adjust its approach. He added that enforcement should target fraud, scams, and abuse, while giving real projects space to grow. If these promises are kept, the SEC’s work with the White House group could become one of the biggest changes in U.S. financial rules in years. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
