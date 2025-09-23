SEC urged by US lawmakers to address Trump’s crypto order on 401(k) retirement plans

Key Takeaways

US lawmakers today called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide guidance on President Donald Trump’s executive order expanding crypto access in 401(k) retirement plans.

The bipartisan group of legislators requested clarity on how the SEC will oversee the integration of digital assets into employer-sponsored retirement accounts following Trump’s directive.

The directive could potentially unlock access to trillions in retirement funds for digital investments. The U.S. 401(k) system manages over $9 trillion in assets as of 2025.