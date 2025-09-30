ExchangeDEX+
SEC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE ETF Filings – Why?

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/30 06:07
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has instructed issuers of proposed spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for Litecoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin to withdraw their pending Form 19b-4 filings.

The move follows the agency’s September 18 approval of generic listing standards, which streamline the process for bringing new cryptocurrency ETFs to market.

The instruction does not represent a setback for issuers. Instead, it reflects a procedural shift that eliminates the need for case-by-case exchange rule changes for each token.

Crypto ETF Market Expands Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum Under New Rules

Under the new framework, exchanges such as Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca can list crypto ETFs under generic rules, provided the products meet predefined criteria.

Issuers now advance directly with S-1 registration statements, the last step before an ETF can launch.

Withdrawals of the now-unnecessary 19b-4 filings are expected to begin this week, with several October deadlines approaching for existing applications.

At least 16 proposals covering tokens beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum remain under SEC review. The shift is part of what regulators describe as a maturing framework for cryptocurrency financial products.

The agency’s approval of generic standards was designed to provide a stable platform for digital asset ETFs while including exemptions that encourage on-chain capital market development.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the new framework reduces barriers while maintaining investor protection, noting that the rules support innovation without compromising oversight.

For issuers including Grayscale, 21Shares, and VanEck, the change is important. Previously, each product required two separate approvals: one from the exchange via a 19b-4 filing and another from the asset manager through an S-1.

The dual process often stretched nine months or more. With generic standards in place, timelines can shrink to as few as 75 days.

The SEC has already applied the new framework in practice. On September 18, the regulator approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), the first multi-crypto exchange-traded product to list under the streamlined system.

GDLC offers exposure to Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano, and currently manages over $915 million in assets. Its approval marked a turning point for multi-asset crypto products in the U.S. market.

The change comes amid a flood of new filings. On September 17, issuers submitted at least five fresh ETF proposals, ranging from a Bitwise spot Avalanche ETF to Tuttle’s “Income Blast” funds covering Bonk, Litecoin, and Sui.

ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci said the applications demonstrate how quickly the market is expanding beyond traditional Bitcoin and Ethereum products.

SEC Faces Wave of Crypto ETF Deadlines as Solana, XRP Filings Near Key Dates

More than 92 crypto ETF applications are now pending before the SEC.

Deadlines for several of those filings fall in October and November. Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP ETF applications face a November 14 decision after the SEC used its maximum 60-day extension authority earlier this month.

BlackRock’s amendment to add staking to its iShares Ethereum Trust is now due October 30. Grayscale’s Hedera Trust decision is scheduled for November 12, while proposals tied to Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other altcoins are scattered across the same timeframe.

Bloomberg analysts project over a 95% chance of approval for Solana and XRP ETFs before year-end, despite repeated extensions. Prediction markets reflect similar optimism, with Polymarket odds on a Solana ETF approval currently at 99%.

Analysts argue that the new standards make the timeline less dependent on formal deadlines, since the SEC can approve S-1 filings at any time if products meet eligibility requirements.

The SEC is also coordinating with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on broader digital asset regulation.

A joint roundtable is planned to align approaches across agencies as part of Chair Atkins’ “Project Crypto” initiative, launched in July to modernize securities rules for the digital era.

For investors and issuers, the withdrawal of 19b-4 filings shows how the regulatory environment is shifting from case-by-case hurdles to standardized procedures.

While many products still await review, the procedural streamlining shows faster paths to market for a wide range of cryptocurrency ETFs.

