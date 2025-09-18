SecondSwap Completes Onboarding of Billions in Locked Token Inventory Through TokenOps Partnership

Singapore, Singapore, September 18th, 2025, Chainwire

Culmination of recent token supply partnerships reinforces SecondSwap’s position as the leading marketplace for locked token trading.

SecondSwap, the decentralized exchange to unlock onchain liquidity from locked tokens, today announced a partnership with TokenOps, a comprehensive token operations and lifecycle management platform.

This latest partnership completes and brings together recent strategic initiatives by SecondSwap, collectively onboarding billions in locked token inventory to its platform.

SecondSwap has now amassed a significant pool of locked tokens available for onchain secondary trading, strengthening its market position as a go-to marketplace for token issuers, foundations, and holders seeking to access liquidity options while preserving vesting conditions.

Now Unlocking Liquidity for Billions

Since integrating the technical rails to support Ethereum, Avalanche, and Solana, SecondSwap has also focused on ensuring a deep locked token supply to continue building its platform.

Compatible with any smart contract, TokenOps has distributed over $1.5 billion in tokens for industry-leading projects such as Redstone, Morpho, Taiko, and Redbelly Network through its automated distribution platform and smart contracts.

By partnering with TokenOps, SecondSwap has now partnered with another of the leading token management platforms in the industry to scale its token inventory for listing purposes.

A Market Ready for Unlocking

With an estimated $600M worth of tokens that are unlocked every week, the locked token market represents one of crypto’s largest untapped opportunities.

While vesting schedules have their purpose, they also restrict stakeholders such as token issuers, foundations, and investors from the freedom to access early liquidity.

With multiple leading token management platforms now providing locked token inventory for seamless listing and trading, SecondSwap offers them an immediate solution to access on-chain liquidity that is issuer-approved through its Proprietary Smart Vesting Adapter Solution.

Going from Locked to Liquid with SecondSwap

Whether a token issuer or foundation, Web3 project, token management platform, or trader, SecondSwap offers a secondary trading marketplace built for sellers to go from locked to liquid and for buyers to purchase these exclusive locked tokens at discounted prices.

All trades are issuer-linked, smart contract-enforced, and keep vesting schedules intact.

For early access or pilot participation, users can contact: [email protected].

About TokenOps

TokenOps.xyz is a comprehensive token operations and lifecycle management platform. They empower teams to create and manage on-chain token distributions with precision and compliance.

TokenOps solutions include:

Token Vesting and Distribution: Automate complex vesting schedules with customizable templates, on-chain security, and perfect alignment with legal agreements

Cap Table Management: Gain full visibility into token flows across multiple chains and protocols, with powerful tools to track and visualize token emission pre-launch and post-TGE

Global Tax Withholding: Navigate international tax compliance seamlessly during token distribution operations, ensuring regulatory adherence across jurisdictions

Token Airdrops: Deploy custom airdrop campaigns with strategic lockups to maximize community engagement through multiple distribution methods

About SecondSwap

SecondSwap is the first marketplace built to unlock liquidity from locked tokens through secondary trading on multiple blockchains. From vesting schedules to real-world assets, we help turn idle value into active markets and create a new layer of secondary liquidity, a necessary part of any healthy market.

Users can learn how to go from Locked to Liquid at secondswap.io

Disclaimer

This release has been prepared and provided by SecondSwap for informational purposes only. The statements and descriptions herein are solely those of SecondSwap. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any tokens or securities. Any participation in token-related activities may be subject to eligibility requirements, applicable laws, and platform terms. Digital assets may be volatile and can lose value. They are not legal tender, not backed by any government, and not subject to deposit protection schemes.

