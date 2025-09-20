Whales quietly load up on DigiTap ($TAP) at $0.0125, drawn by its omni-bank app merging crypto and fiat, instant payments, and 124% APR staking rewards.Whales quietly load up on DigiTap ($TAP) at $0.0125, drawn by its omni-bank app merging crypto and fiat, instant payments, and 124% APR staking rewards.

Secret Millionaire: Whales Are Quietly Investing in This Crypto Card Presale Before The Next Price Increase

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 19:55
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.384--%
Omni Network
OMNI$4.172-3.95%
RWAX
APP$0.00245-1.56%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08661+8.42%
whale55 2

Crypto whales have started stirring up the market again. Over the past few weeks, on-chain data has detected billions of dollars moving into altcoins. With Bitcoin (BTC) still hovering below its all-time high, these smart investors have begun to spot the next promising crypto projects, before everyone else catches on.

DigiTap ($TAP), a new crypto project, has been the centre of attention, and whales are already investing heavily into its crypto card presale. Digitap is building a unified financial layer that merges crypto and traditional money into one seamless experience. With the presale selling out fast, analysts predict significant returns for investors who join early.

Now, let’s discuss why whales are investing in Digitap crypto card presale.

Digitap 15135 1

Digitap ($TAP): Offering A Boardless Platform with a Single Account 

Digitap has emerged as the world’s first omni-bank, offering a single interface for every chain, currency, and payment rail. As a result, whales seeking which crypto to buy right now have turned their attention to its presale, buying into the future of how money moves. Unlike other fintechs, which require users to move between multiple accounts, platforms, and currencies to transfer their money, Digitap offers a distinct and unique solution.

Digitap presents a boardless platform where investors get a single account through its app. With this app, investors don’t need to switch between platforms; instead, with a single account, they can conduct any transaction, whether in crypto or fiat. For example, through this app, investors like freelancers can get paid instantly with no delays and no hidden fees.

Digitap 15135 2

For business owners, this app allows them to hedge liquidity between stablecoins and euros within seconds. This feature helps them to protect against market volatility without waiting days for transfers, making Digitap the top crypto to buy in the market. Beyond this, consumers have access to spend their digital assets like cash with payment systems routed automatically through the fastest and cheapest rails.

And what makes this project interesting is that the app is fully developed with live products available on the Apple App Store and Google Play right now. However, behind the scenes, Digitap has established itself as the top crypto to buy by blending traditional rails like SWIFT and SEPA with blockchain settlement. And this feature makes Digitap a real-time economy where capital flows at the speed of the Internet.

Digitap ($TAP): The Token Powers The Omni Bank 

In this new project, the centre of the system is $TAP, the native token of Digitap. Currently, $TAP is priced at $0.0125 in the presale stage one, and investors looking for which crypto to buy right now are adding the token to their portfolio. $TAP is the economic engine that powers the Omni bank, and every swap, payment, and settlement is fueled by it.

Any investors who hold $TAP means owning a stake in the financial infrastructure. Instead of betting on a single use case, the $TAP token captures value from multi-trillion dollar industries like banking, remittances payments, and crypto trading. That’s why crypto whales are investing heavily in the presale as they position themselves in a token that benefits every time money moves across the platform.

When users stake their $TAP, the DigiTap staking platform rewards users from a staking pool without introducing a new token supply. For instance, investors searching for top crypto to buy 2025 can earn up to 124% APR after staking during the presale. But after the token launches, they can earn up to 100%.

Conclusion 

Digitap has come to represent the future of money, as it merges traditional finance and crypto into one easy and global platform. It is a future where every phone can act as a bank, every freelancer can get paid instantly, and every business can move money without borders.

For investors seeking the top crypto to buy 2025, Digitap is the infrastructure that will power the next wave of the global economy. While whales are already buying the token in bulk, join the presale now before the price increases. To do that, visit the platform and follow the instructions on how to purchase the token.

Learn more about Digitap ($TAP) here:

Presale  https://presale.Digitap.app 

Website https://Digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/DigiTap.app 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Ozak AI is another innovative AI-based crypto project that is rocking the market with the combination of AI and a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network).
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1438+0.13%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0809-1.10%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000348+6.97%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 20:17
Share
Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

TLDR Coinbase plans to offer Bitcoin-backed credit cards with up to 4% rewards. The Crypto Clarity Act aims to clarify U.S. regulations for stablecoins and crypto. Coinbase is exploring stablecoin yield programs with returns up to 10%. Armstrong highlights the need for clear crypto laws to drive Coinbase’s growth. Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, is optimistic [...] The post Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.014027-4.75%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03987+1.52%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1631-18.57%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/20 19:50
Share
Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.164+2.82%
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.11%
Union
U$0.014027-4.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Share

Trending News

More

5 Best Crypto Investments for Small Budgets: Why Ozak Al at $0.012 Is the Hottest Pick Under $0.01

Coinbase’s CEO Armstrong Highlights Support for Crypto Clarity Act

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings are approaching 2,000, with 99.5 BTC mined this week.

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield