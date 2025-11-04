ExchangeDEX+
This week, Secret Network has been at the forefront of an extraordinary surge: its native token SCRT recorded a 39% increase.

Secret Network and Fetch.ai: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnostics with Confidential AI

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/11/04 19:22
secret network fetch.ai

This week, Secret Network has been at the forefront of remarkable growth: its native token SCRT recorded a 39% increase, reaching $0.2199. The trading volume in the last 24 hours hit $51.7 million, with a market capitalization rising to $71 million. This momentum was triggered by the announcement of a groundbreaking partnership with Fetch.ai for the launch of a confidential AI diagnostic pipeline dedicated to breast cancer screening.

A Strategic Partnership for Health and Privacy

The Announcement During Prevention Month

The collaboration between Secret Network and Fetch.ai was unveiled during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the commitment of both entities to medical innovation and privacy protection. The new diagnostic system enables the secure analysis of mammograms within Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), leveraging Secret Network’s SecretVM technology. This ensures that patients’ sensitive data never leaves the encrypted hardware, providing an unprecedented level of confidentiality.

Technology at the Service of Compliance

The pipeline, built on Fetch.ai’s Agentverse and Secret Network’s confidential computing architecture, produces structured and verifiable clinical reports. These documents strictly adhere to global compliance standards, including HIPAA, GDPR, and the European AI Regulation (EU AI Act). Thanks to cryptographic attestations, it is possible to transparently demonstrate that the data has been processed securely, setting a new standard of reliability for artificial intelligence applied to medicine.

The Importance of Trust in Medical AI

According to Luke Bowman, COO of the Secret Network Foundation:

“This collaboration demonstrates that confidential AI is not a future vision, but a reality ready today. We are proving that medical innovation can occur without sacrificing dignity, privacy, or compliance.” 

A stance shared by Nikolay Dimitrov, DevRel and Co-Marketing Lead at Fetch.ai, who emphasizes: 

“It’s not just about technology, but about trust. We are creating AI systems where doctors, patients, and regulators can be certain that the data is secure and the results are explainable.”

SCRT Token Market Reaction: Numbers and Analysis

The announcement had an immediate and significant impact on the markets:

  1. Price SCRT: $0.2199 (+39.01% in 7 days)
  2. Market capitalization: $71.1 million (+36.88%)
  3. 24h Trading Volume: $51.67 million (+235.54%)
  4. Volume/market cap ratio: 72.49%

Analysts attribute the rally to a renewed investor confidence in the real utility of Secret Network and its strategic position at the intersection of artificial intelligence, privacy, and compliance. The partnership demonstrates that confidential AI applications are not only technically feasible but also commercially and ethically indispensable.

Beyond Mammography: Future Prospects

Expansion into New Medical Frontiers

Although the initial implementation is focused on mammography and early cancer diagnosis, Secret Network and Fetch.ai are already planning to extend the confidential platform to other medical imaging modalities, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT scans). This paves the way for broader adoption of privacy-preserving AI not only in healthcare but also in other sectors where data confidentiality is crucial.

Secret Network: Pioneer of Privacy on Blockchain

Secret Network stands out as the first blockchain to offer privacy-preserving smart contracts, enabling the creation of decentralized applications that protect user and data confidentiality by default. Based on confidential computing technologies, the platform allows developers and companies to build trust-based systems for AI, healthcare, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web3 infrastructure.

Fetch.ai: Autonomy and Security for Decentralized AI

Fetch.ai is a decentralized machine learning network built on blockchain, enabling autonomous AI agents to perform complex tasks across various sectors, from healthcare to supply chain optimization, without compromising security and privacy.

A New Standard for Medical Innovation

The synergy between Secret Network and Fetch.ai represents a decisive step towards smarter, safer, and privacy-respecting healthcare. The integration of confidential AI and blockchain not only enhances the quality of diagnoses but also establishes new standards of trust and transparency, fundamental elements for the future of digital medicine.

For more information, you can visit the official website of Secret Network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

