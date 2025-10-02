Secretary-General of the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission: Plans to expand the scope of crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin, or to allow a basket of cryptocurrency ETFs

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg, Pornanong Budsaratragoon, Secretary-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC), said in an interview that the country is planning to expand the scope of its cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) beyond Bitcoin.

"The possibility we have now is to expand the criteria for cryptocurrencies, such as a basket of cryptocurrencies," Pornanong said, adding that the Thai SEC will allow local mutual funds and institutions to issue such funds under the rules. This move is aimed at attracting young investors who want to use cryptocurrencies as a portfolio diversification tool.