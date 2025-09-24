SEC’s Game-Changing Crypto Exemption: Will It Boost DeFi and Tokenization

SEC innovation exemption promises faster market entry for crypto startups. DeFi and tokenization could thrive with SEC’s new regulatory approach. SEC aims to revitalize IPO market and boost U.S. competitiveness. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to roll out an “innovation exemption” by the end of the year, potentially transforming the crypto landscape. This new initiative is designed to help crypto firms, especially startups and smaller players, bring innovative products to market faster without being bogged down by outdated financial market regulations. Also Read: Whales Scoop Up $17M in Chainlink: Is a Massive Price Surge Coming Soon? A New Era of Crypto Innovation and Market Entry SEC Chairman Paul Atkins believes this exemption will provide “a stable platform” for companies to introduce new products while still safeguarding investors. The move seeks to cut down on unnecessary compliance costs and give crypto projects a smoother path to market entry. It also aims to encourage growth in emerging areas like decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization, which have faced struggles due to regulatory uncertainty. By easing the regulatory burden, the SEC hopes to foster more rapid innovation in these sectors while ensuring that investor protection remains a priority. This approach is a significant departure from the aggressive enforcement actions of the previous administration, which saw a crackdown on the crypto space. Under Atkins, the SEC has dropped several enforcement cases, signaling a softer regulatory approach and a clearer commitment to supporting digital asset innovation. Reviving U.S. IPOs and Creating a Competitive Market Environment To further support the evolving market, the SEC has formed a new crypto task force focused on updating regulations and providing clarity for market participants. With this shift, the SEC aims to make the U.S. a more attractive and friendly jurisdiction for digital asset development. Alongside the crypto exemption, Atkins has expressed a desire to revitalize the U.S. IPO market, which has seen a sharp decline in the number of public companies over the past few decades. By easing IPO regulations and providing clearer frameworks, Atkins hopes to re-energize the public markets, aligning with his broader vision of making the U.S. a more competitive and innovation-friendly environment. Also Read: Breaking: Ripple and Securitize Integrates RLUSD for Liquidity in BUIDL and VBILL Tokenized Funds The post SEC’s Game-Changing Crypto Exemption: Will It Boost DeFi and Tokenization appeared first on 36Crypto. SEC innovation exemption promises faster market entry for crypto startups. DeFi and tokenization could thrive with SEC’s new regulatory approach. SEC aims to revitalize IPO market and boost U.S. competitiveness. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to roll out an “innovation exemption” by the end of the year, potentially transforming the crypto landscape. This new initiative is designed to help crypto firms, especially startups and smaller players, bring innovative products to market faster without being bogged down by outdated financial market regulations. Also Read: Whales Scoop Up $17M in Chainlink: Is a Massive Price Surge Coming Soon? A New Era of Crypto Innovation and Market Entry SEC Chairman Paul Atkins believes this exemption will provide “a stable platform” for companies to introduce new products while still safeguarding investors. The move seeks to cut down on unnecessary compliance costs and give crypto projects a smoother path to market entry. It also aims to encourage growth in emerging areas like decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization, which have faced struggles due to regulatory uncertainty. By easing the regulatory burden, the SEC hopes to foster more rapid innovation in these sectors while ensuring that investor protection remains a priority. This approach is a significant departure from the aggressive enforcement actions of the previous administration, which saw a crackdown on the crypto space. Under Atkins, the SEC has dropped several enforcement cases, signaling a softer regulatory approach and a clearer commitment to supporting digital asset innovation. Reviving U.S. IPOs and Creating a Competitive Market Environment To further support the evolving market, the SEC has formed a new crypto task force focused on updating regulations and providing clarity for market participants. With this shift, the SEC aims to make the U.S. a more attractive and friendly jurisdiction for digital asset development. Alongside the crypto exemption, Atkins has expressed a desire to revitalize the U.S. IPO market, which has seen a sharp decline in the number of public companies over the past few decades. By easing IPO regulations and providing clearer frameworks, Atkins hopes to re-energize the public markets, aligning with his broader vision of making the U.S. a more competitive and innovation-friendly environment. Also Read: Breaking: Ripple and Securitize Integrates RLUSD for Liquidity in BUIDL and VBILL Tokenized Funds The post SEC’s Game-Changing Crypto Exemption: Will It Boost DeFi and Tokenization appeared first on 36Crypto.

SEC’s Game-Changing Crypto Exemption: Will It Boost DeFi and Tokenization

By: Coinstats
2025/09/24 12:45
Union
U$0.010147-6.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08519+0.99%
SQUID MEME
GAME$33.2129+11.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1173+1.55%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001775+4.41%
Boost
BOOST$0.10231+1.51%
  • SEC innovation exemption promises faster market entry for crypto startups.
  • DeFi and tokenization could thrive with SEC’s new regulatory approach.
  • SEC aims to revitalize IPO market and boost U.S. competitiveness.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to roll out an “innovation exemption” by the end of the year, potentially transforming the crypto landscape. This new initiative is designed to help crypto firms, especially startups and smaller players, bring innovative products to market faster without being bogged down by outdated financial market regulations.


Also Read: Whales Scoop Up $17M in Chainlink: Is a Massive Price Surge Coming Soon?


A New Era of Crypto Innovation and Market Entry

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins believes this exemption will provide “a stable platform” for companies to introduce new products while still safeguarding investors. The move seeks to cut down on unnecessary compliance costs and give crypto projects a smoother path to market entry. It also aims to encourage growth in emerging areas like decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization, which have faced struggles due to regulatory uncertainty.


By easing the regulatory burden, the SEC hopes to foster more rapid innovation in these sectors while ensuring that investor protection remains a priority. This approach is a significant departure from the aggressive enforcement actions of the previous administration, which saw a crackdown on the crypto space. Under Atkins, the SEC has dropped several enforcement cases, signaling a softer regulatory approach and a clearer commitment to supporting digital asset innovation.


Reviving U.S. IPOs and Creating a Competitive Market Environment

To further support the evolving market, the SEC has formed a new crypto task force focused on updating regulations and providing clarity for market participants. With this shift, the SEC aims to make the U.S. a more attractive and friendly jurisdiction for digital asset development.


Alongside the crypto exemption, Atkins has expressed a desire to revitalize the U.S. IPO market, which has seen a sharp decline in the number of public companies over the past few decades. By easing IPO regulations and providing clearer frameworks, Atkins hopes to re-energize the public markets, aligning with his broader vision of making the U.S. a more competitive and innovation-friendly environment.


Also Read: Breaking: Ripple and Securitize Integrates RLUSD for Liquidity in BUIDL and VBILL Tokenized Funds


The post SEC’s Game-Changing Crypto Exemption: Will It Boost DeFi and Tokenization appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, is reportedly seeking funding at a half a trillion dollar valuation.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:59
Share
FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

The post FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-running FTX bankruptcy case has entered a new chapter. The FTX Recovery Trust is now suing crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) in an effort to claw back more than $1 billion. The lawsuit highlights how deeply Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial decisions continue to impact creditors two years after FTX’s collapse. Lawsuit Claims Inflated …
1
1$0.012446-36.60%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004629-1.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08517+0.99%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/24 13:12
Share
USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Tether is weighing a multibillion-dollar fundraising round that could value the USDT issuer at half a trillion dollars. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is exploring a fundraising round that could reach $20 billion and value the…
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/24 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Brazil’s Central Bank Tightens Forex Rules, Crypto Exchanges Could Be Affected

Avantis – Can AVNT bulls reverse the 30% correction?