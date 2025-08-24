SEC’s Long-Running Lawsuit Against Ripple Officially Over As Court Grants Joint Motion To Dismiss Appeals ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 04:57
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s 2020 lawsuit against Ripple Labs has entered its final stage after the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit approved a joint stipulation dismissing the parties’ respective appeals.

The order ends appellate proceedings, which had been halted earlier this year as Ripple and the SEC ironed out settlement terms after pro-crypto Donald Trump retook office as U.S. president and installed new leadership at the agency. With the SEC’s appeal now officially thrown out, the XRP case moves into final enforcement proceedings at the district court level.

According to the joint stipulation of dismissal, each party agreed to bear its own costs and fees.

The parties agreed to drop their respective appeals in June, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced at the time, leaving District Judge Analisa Torres’ penalties in place. These penalties were tied to her finding that Ripple had broken federal securities laws in selling XRP to institutional investors, and included $125 million in fines and a permanent injunction against further violations of the law.

Both Ripple and the SEC attempted to negotiate these penalties down, but Judge Torres denied several attempts over procedural concerns.

The price of XRP reclaimed the $3 mark following the settlement news. The industry’s third most valuable token was trading hands at $3.03 as of publication time, according to CoinGecko data.

This week has also been exceptional for the XRP Ledger ecosystem, particularly for the US dollar-backed Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD). As ZyCrypto reported earlier, Ripple signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SBI subsidiary SBI VC Trade, outlining a plan to launch RLUSD in Japan by Q1 2026.

Meanwhile, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has indicated that the end of the nearly five-year legal brawl will enable the Commission to dedicate more time to developing clear regulatory frameworks.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/secs-long-running-lawsuit-against-ripple-officially-over-as-court-grants-joint-motion-to-dismiss-appeals/

