SEC’s Peirce warns L2 chains with centralized sequencers may face exchange registration

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:39
Threshold
T$0.01627+1.75%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014604+1.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163-0.15%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5678+0.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416+9.47%
MAY
MAY$0.04204+1.61%

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce warned that layer-2 blockchains operating centralized matching engines may face exchange registration requirements while advocating for regulatory protection of truly decentralized protocols.

During an interview on The Gwart Show, Peirce noted her vision for crypto regulation, drawing sharp distinctions between immutable code operating on decentralized networks and centralized entities using blockchain technology to facilitate trading.

Decentralized protocols cannot be owned

The head of the SEC’s Crypto Task Force views protocols as sets of rules that cannot be owned, stating “nobody owns” a truly decentralized protocol because “it’s out there and anyone can use it.”

Layer-2 solutions introduce regulatory complexity, as they often centralize transaction ordering to address Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) issues.

These chains run matching engines that control transaction sequencing, departing from the distributed node architecture that defines traditional blockchain censorship resistance.

Pierce said:

She added that operators of such systems will have to consider that if they’re transacting, they’re matching securities transactions. However, the SEC wants to avoid forcing truly decentralized protocols to register as exchanges or broker-dealers.

Peirce noted the importance of protecting immutable smart contracts deployed on sufficiently decentralized layer-1 networks, describing them as “code just doing its thing out there” that “can’t register with us.”

Studying MEV

MEV solutions create this regulatory tension. While centralized sequencers often provide better retail execution by preventing front-running and sandwich attacks, they concentrate control over transaction ordering in ways that may trigger securities law obligations when handling tokenized securities.

Peirce acknowledged monitoring MEV but prefers letting the community develop solutions before intervening with regulation. She said:

The distinction becomes critical as traditional securities migrate to blockchain infrastructure. Peirce wants clear boundaries protecting developers who “write code” from registration requirements while ensuring centralized intermediaries comply with existing frameworks.

This approach reflects Peirce’s broader regulatory philosophy of principles-based oversight that preserves innovation while maintaining investor protection.

She advocates for rules that distinguish between code operating autonomously and entities using code to perform regulated activities.

The commissioner’s framework suggests that truly decentralized protocols receive a regulatory safe harbor while layer-2 chains with centralized control mechanisms face traditional intermediary oversight.

This backdrop creates a spectrum where regulatory requirements correlate with centralization levels rather than technology type.

As tokenization of traditional securities accelerates, layer-2 operators must evaluate whether their centralized components trigger exchange registration obligations, particularly when processing securities transactions through controlled matching engines.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/secs-peirce-warns-l2-chains-with-centralized-sequencers-may-face-exchange-registration/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$213.26+3.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.15846+0.98%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4364+2.58%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+2.56%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$213.26+3.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.638+2.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01299+1.96%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips