SEC’s tokenized stock push has unclear benefits for crypto: Dragonfly Exec

Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick said institutions building private blockchains create “leakage” that could limit benefits to the broader crypto ecosystem.

Tokenized equities will be a big benefit to traditional markets, but may not be a boon for the crypto industry that others have predicted, says Rob Hadick, general partner at crypto venture firm Dragonfly.

“There’s no doubt it has a big effect on TradFi,” Hadick told Cointelegraph at the TOKEN 2049 conference in Singapore. “They want 24/7 trading, it’s better for their economics.”

However, he saw unclear benefits for major crypto players in the real-world asset tokenization space, such as Ethereum.

Read more