Secure On-chain Randomness By Oasis Is A Great Way To Answer The Blockchain Need For RNG

There is a lot of advantages of blockchain technology but its transparency, combined with the deterministic nature of computers is a stumbling block in creating true on-chain randomness. Yet, random number generators (RNGs) are essential tools for solving various algorithmic problems. Here we will discuss the approach Oasis has adopted to ensure smart contract developers can integrate randomness into their applications in a hassle-free manner.
As deterministic machines, computers function by following predictable instructions. So, randomness is never truly possible. However, almost random numbers can be generated with external inputs or complex algorithms. But how feasible is this?
Not very. For example, a deterministic RNG can only mimic randomness and produce pseudo-random outputs using algorithms transforming a starting “seed” value into sequences. If the “seed” is known, it all becomes predictable.
On the other hand, non-deterministic RNG can generate completely random numbers by using erratic physical phenomena, like dice rolls or photon scattering, as a workaround for the computer reading predictable patterns.
When you try to replicate RNG in the smart contract framework, it gets interesting. Whether you are developing dApps for the web3 at large or the cryptoAI space, you will need provable fairness or unbiased and tamperproof outcomes based on unpredictable inputs.
Even from a core blockchain point of view, RNG plays a crucial role in cryptographic operations. It produces the unique keys or values needed for securing transactions, encrypting data, or authenticating users, ensuring that outputs cannot be guessed or replicated. Without secure on-chain RNG, reverse engineering of keys, outcome manipulation and all kinds of exploits become possible.
Now, blockchain technology also use deterministic rules, and all nodes reaching a consensus is a non-negotiable criteria. This makes on-chain randomness tricky but it is still doable. For example, verifiable random functions, commit-reveal schemes, or the method Oasis has adopted — using Verifiable Random Function (VRF) and some other cryptographic primitives. Let’s now take a closer look into Oasis.
With its default focus on smart privacy and scalability, Oasis uses its confidential EVM runtime, Sapphire to streamline RNG through its randomBytes precompile. By abstracting a simple Solidity function, any smart contract developer can integrate randomness into their applications without dealing with the complexities of blockchain RNG.
It basically works like this.
Generating the Per-Block Root RNG
Domain Separation for Per-Transaction RNGs
Basic Random Number Generation
This snippet shows how to generate a 32-byte random value, ideal for straightforward RNG needs in a dApp like a poker game.
bytes memory randomPad = Sapphire.randomBytes(32, "");
Random Number for Signing Key Pair
This snippet uses randomBytes to seed a signing key pair generation, which you can use as a part of a more complex RNG-driven mechanism while ensuring cryptographic security.
Sapphire.SigningAlg alg = Sapphire.SigningAlg.Ed25519Pure;
bytes memory pk;
bytes memory sk;
(pk, sk) = Sapphire.generateSigningKeyPair(alg, Sapphire.randomBytes(32, ""));
