Securitize reaches $60M in tokenized assets on Polygon

Key Takeaways

Securitize has surpassed $60 million in tokenized assets on the Polygon blockchain network.

Hamilton Lane’s exclusive tokenized feeder funds contribute to this milestone.

Securitize, a tokenization platform, has reached $60 million in tokenized assets on Polygon, the blockchain network announced today.

The milestone includes exclusive tokenized feeder funds from Hamilton Lane, a global investment firm. Securitize manages over $4 billion in assets across multiple chains, including BlackRock’s BUIDL fund.

Polygon has captured 29% of the global tokenized US Treasury Bill total value locked as of September, matching Ethereum’s share and exceeding all other chains combined.

According to Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal, over 62% of tokenized bonds globally are issued on Polygon, driven by institutional adoption. Hamilton Lane’s SCOPE fund is among the tokenized products available exclusively on the network.

Tokenized Treasuries have grown around 819% since BlackRock’s BUIDL launch in 2024. Polygon’s ecosystem enables native transfers across chains through integrations with Securitize and Wormhole.