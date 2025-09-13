See The Full List Of This Year’s Contenders

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Jeremy Allen White, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Liza Colón-Zayas, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “The Bear”, pose in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 77th annual Emmy Awards are just around the corner. Keep reading to discover all the nominees in the major categories before the event, including Outstanding Drama and Comedy Series, as well as the best lead and supporting actors in dramas, comedies, limited series and more.

The star-studded ceremony will take place on Sept. 14 in Los Angeles, celebrating the best in television from June 2024 to May 2025. Winners are selected through a peer-based voting system by Television Academy members in categories relevant to their areas of expertise, according to the academy’s website.

Comedian Nate Bargatze, who has three Netflix standup specials, is hosting the awards show for the first time. In an interview with CNN, the comedian said he wants to keep his jokes clean without offending anyone.

ForbesEmmy Predictions 2025: ‘Severance’ And ‘The Studio’ Should Win BigBy Toni Fitzgerald

“We will make jokes, so I’m going to fit along with what award shows do and make fun of the situation – but I’ll make fun of myself as well. We can do it in a good, fun way,” Bargatze told the news site. “I want the night to just be fun and silly and keep it moving. Let’s be exciting. And let’s be entertainment for the people at home watching. That’s what we are.”

Severance has earned the most nominations of the night with 27 nods. The Apple TV+ thriller is competing against Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus for Outstanding Drama Series. In the Comedy category, 2024 winner Hacks is up against Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Nobody With This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking, The Studio and What We Do in the Shadows.

Actresses Kathy Bates, Sharon Horgan, Britt Lower, Bella Ramsey and Keri Russell are nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama. Meanwhile, the nominations for Lead Actor include Sterling K. Brown, Gary Oldman, Pedro Pascal, Adam Scott and Noah Wyle.

Emmys 2025 Nominations List

LOS ANGELES, CA – September 15, 2024 – The cast and crew of Hacks during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, September 15, 2024 (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Here is the full list of Emmy nominees in all the major categories ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Best Drama Series

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Best Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Best Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Merritt Wever, Severance

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, Andor
Joe Sachs, The Pitt
R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
Dan Erickson, Severance
Will Smith, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Janus Metz, Andor
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
John Wells, The Pitt
Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
Ben Stiller, Severance
Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
Helen Shaver, The Penguin
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
Nicole Kassell, Sirens
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

ForbesHow Politics Could Impact Emmys—From Possible Colbert Win To More Security After Kirk AssassinationBy Conor Murray

