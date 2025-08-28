SeeCoin and Ice Blockchain Join Forces with ION to Power Web3 Social Future

SeeCoin has partnered with Ice Blockchain and ION, the team behind Online+, a decentralized social network that will disrupt the creator economy.

The partnership between Ice Blockchain and SeeCoin allows blending the newest technologies and social activity together to shape a new age of interaction facilitated by Web3.

Online+ places itself as more than another social network. It is set to place creators at the center, offering them ownership, freedom, and direct ability to monetize through decentralized tools.

The collaboration between SeeCoin and Ice Blockchain optimizes the necessary technological and community groundwork, allowing for efficient progress while ensuring that both creators and users profit from the network.

Backed by Global Icons and Creators

The difference with Online+ is in the sheer size of potential resources available to us. With more than 3,000 creators and a total of 500 million followers across the world, the platform has certainly gained a massive following.

One of the most prominent names is that of international sports star Khabib Nurmagomedov, who in his presence demonstrates the potential of the platform to provide access to mainstream personalities and dissolve the barrier between conventional influence and Web3 disruption.

The combination of the big names in addressability and the average user provides Online+ with an opportunity to redistribute the power by moving away little by little (and under the notice of centralized platforms) towards a place where real engagement and transparency are desired.

This approach can redefine how influencers, fans, and brands engage in the digitalized world.

Building the New Era of Web3 Social

This collaboration between SeeCoin, Ice Blockchain, and ION will be a major leap towards the convergence of decentralized finance and socialization. Online+ will enable creators to own their data, transparently earn rewards, and connect with their audiences in new ways through blockchain technology.

In the case of SeeCoin, the partnership will reinforce the project with the intent of ensuring the production of real-world blockchain applications.

For Ice Blockchain, it highlights the growing importance of the companies that provide the necessary support to help develop Web3 in many areas beyond just finance.

Together, the initiatives aim to initiate a movement that will make social media more open, fair, and engaging.

Looking Ahead

As Online+ is poised for further growth, the partnership will set an impressive precedent for how blockchain can transform industries beyond finance.

Developers are utilizing the developer platform and integrating SeeCoin into their applications, supported by both the SeeCoin ecosystem and the Ice Blockchain infrastructure. This will create a comprehensive experience and guide the project towards the forefront of Web3 social transformation.