Seedify $SFUND bridge suffers $1.2M hack affecting 64k BNBchain users

Key Takeaways
- Hackers exploited a vulnerability in a cross-chain bridge contract, stealing $1.2 million in SFUND tokens.
- The attack affected 64,000 holders of the SFUND token on the BNB Chain.
Seedify’s $SFUND bridge was exploited in a $1.2 million hack that impacted more than 64,000 users on BNB Chain, marking one of the latest cross-chain security incidents to hit the DeFi sector.
The attack targeted SFUND, the native token of Seedify Fund, a blockchain incubator focused on gaming and metaverse projects.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/meta-alchemist-bnb-chain-hack-2024/