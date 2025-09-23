SegaSwap Raises Seed Round at $10M Valuation, Led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures

SegaSwap raised a seed round at a $10M valuation, led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures, to expand its AMM on Solana and Sonic SVM.

The funding will accelerate new pool models, deeper routing, and wider adoption of SegaSOL, its liquid-staked SOL product.

SegaSwap has raised a seed round at a $10 million valuation, led by Sonic SVM and 10K Ventures. The funding will help accelerate SegaSwap’s roadmap, including new pool types, deeper routing, expanded analytics, and incentive programs for liquidity providers.

SegaSwapa is a decentralized automated market maker (AMM) built on Solana and Sonic SVM. With the funding, SegaSwapa will support integrations for SegaSOL, the project’s liquid-staked SOL (LST) that allows users to keep staking rewards while deploying the same capital in swaps, LPs, and farms.

SegaSwap’s Two-Tier Pool System and Rewarding

SegaSwap runs an AMM with permissionless pool creation and an “earning stack” of LP farming, ecosystem rewards, and Sega Points. The team plans to launch a two-tier pool model on Sonic SVM:

Main Pools for established assets.

Attention Pools for newer, higher-volatility assets, with rewards calibrated for higher risk.

A public leaderboard will determine when pools advance from Attention to Main, based on TVL and trading volume. Most fees flow back to LPs, with Attention Pools offering larger rewards to offset volatility.

SegaSwap will also connect with Sonic SVM’s Attention Capital Market (ACM). ACM measures on-chain attention and allocates incentives where user demand is sustained, aiming to prevent short-lived reward-driven spikes.

Chris Zhu, CEO of Sonic SVM, said SegaSwap aligns with the network’s mission to route liquidity and attention efficiently, saying,

The early-stage crypto fund 10K Ventures is backing SegaSwap as part of its strategy to support revenue-generating applications. The firm sees SegaSwap complementing its focus on builders who can grow across market cycles.

The SegaSwap team added that the seed round will allow it to “ship deeper routing, clearer analytics, and programmatic rewards that reflect where users actually trade and provide liquidity.”

SegaSwap says the fresh funding will support several priorities. The team will introduce new pool types and deeper routing features on Sonic SVM. It also plans to expand the utility of SegaSOL across swaps, liquidity pools, and farms. Liquidity providers will continue to receive incentives, while Sega Points will gain more use cases ahead of a future token event. In addition, SegaSwap will simplify permissionless pool creation and add new partner reward modules to grow the ecosystem.

