The post SEI Gains, Tron Trends, and Why BlockDAG’s $410M Presale Makes It the Best Crypto Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 05:00 Explore SEI price growth, review Tron (TRX) trends, and discover how BlockDAG’s $410M presale momentum secures its place as the best crypto right now. SEI has been climbing steadily, with its price chart holding near the $0.32–$0.33 range, reflecting consistent but modest movement. Tron (TRX) shows a similar trend: steady network activity, small gains, and fee reductions that support usage, yet no breakout surge. The question remains, after these measured moves, which project is ready to lead the market? BlockDAG (BDAG) is being recognized as the best crypto right now, standing apart from short-term speculation. Instead of chasing quick price swings, it is creating a mining-driven ecosystem where adoption and community expansion move in tandem. Built as a hybrid DAG + PoW Layer-1 with EVM compatibility, BlockDAG is deploying X10 miners, preparing X30 and X100 rigs, and already engaging over 3 million users through its X1 mobile app. This unique model has transformed mining into a global movement, a path neither Ethereum nor Solana pursued. BlockDAG: A Mining-First Path to Growth BlockDAG has taken a very different path compared to Ethereum and Solana. While Ethereum ended its mining era with the merge and Solana never embraced miners, BlockDAG has made mining the foundation of adoption. Every GPU, ASIC, and smartphone running the X1 app is not just securing the network but also expanding its active community. Thousands of X10 miners are already in operation, with X30 and X100 devices on the way. Meanwhile, the X1 mobile app has surpassed 3 million active users, forming the largest mining group ever assembled before a mainnet launch. The cultural dimension makes BlockDAG even stronger. From #BlockDAGX10 unboxing videos to hackathons, merchandise campaigns, and community-led events, mining has evolved from a hidden technical process into a social… The post SEI Gains, Tron Trends, and Why BlockDAG’s $410M Presale Makes It the Best Crypto Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 05:00 Explore SEI price growth, review Tron (TRX) trends, and discover how BlockDAG’s $410M presale momentum secures its place as the best crypto right now. SEI has been climbing steadily, with its price chart holding near the $0.32–$0.33 range, reflecting consistent but modest movement. Tron (TRX) shows a similar trend: steady network activity, small gains, and fee reductions that support usage, yet no breakout surge. The question remains, after these measured moves, which project is ready to lead the market? BlockDAG (BDAG) is being recognized as the best crypto right now, standing apart from short-term speculation. Instead of chasing quick price swings, it is creating a mining-driven ecosystem where adoption and community expansion move in tandem. Built as a hybrid DAG + PoW Layer-1 with EVM compatibility, BlockDAG is deploying X10 miners, preparing X30 and X100 rigs, and already engaging over 3 million users through its X1 mobile app. This unique model has transformed mining into a global movement, a path neither Ethereum nor Solana pursued. BlockDAG: A Mining-First Path to Growth BlockDAG has taken a very different path compared to Ethereum and Solana. While Ethereum ended its mining era with the merge and Solana never embraced miners, BlockDAG has made mining the foundation of adoption. Every GPU, ASIC, and smartphone running the X1 app is not just securing the network but also expanding its active community. Thousands of X10 miners are already in operation, with X30 and X100 devices on the way. Meanwhile, the X1 mobile app has surpassed 3 million active users, forming the largest mining group ever assembled before a mainnet launch. The cultural dimension makes BlockDAG even stronger. From #BlockDAGX10 unboxing videos to hackathons, merchandise campaigns, and community-led events, mining has evolved from a hidden technical process into a social…

SEI Gains, Tron Trends, and Why BlockDAG’s $410M Presale Makes It the Best Crypto Right Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 10:03
NEAR
NEAR$2.887-1.63%
1
1$0.012007-25.55%
SEI
SEI$0.2849-1.04%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003037-2.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1142+0.52%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02343-0.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00552+2.41%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000299-9.33%
Crypto News
  • 24 September 2025
  • |
  • 05:00

Explore SEI price growth, review Tron (TRX) trends, and discover how BlockDAG’s $410M presale momentum secures its place as the best crypto right now.

SEI has been climbing steadily, with its price chart holding near the $0.32–$0.33 range, reflecting consistent but modest movement. Tron (TRX) shows a similar trend: steady network activity, small gains, and fee reductions that support usage, yet no breakout surge. The question remains, after these measured moves, which project is ready to lead the market?

BlockDAG (BDAG) is being recognized as the best crypto right now, standing apart from short-term speculation. Instead of chasing quick price swings, it is creating a mining-driven ecosystem where adoption and community expansion move in tandem. Built as a hybrid DAG + PoW Layer-1 with EVM compatibility, BlockDAG is deploying X10 miners, preparing X30 and X100 rigs, and already engaging over 3 million users through its X1 mobile app. This unique model has transformed mining into a global movement, a path neither Ethereum nor Solana pursued.

BlockDAG: A Mining-First Path to Growth

BlockDAG has taken a very different path compared to Ethereum and Solana. While Ethereum ended its mining era with the merge and Solana never embraced miners, BlockDAG has made mining the foundation of adoption. Every GPU, ASIC, and smartphone running the X1 app is not just securing the network but also expanding its active community.

Thousands of X10 miners are already in operation, with X30 and X100 devices on the way. Meanwhile, the X1 mobile app has surpassed 3 million active users, forming the largest mining group ever assembled before a mainnet launch.

The cultural dimension makes BlockDAG even stronger. From #BlockDAGX10 unboxing videos to hackathons, merchandise campaigns, and community-led events, mining has evolved from a hidden technical process into a social movement. This visibility fuels the momentum that Ethereum and Solana never achieved.

Financially, BlockDAG’s presale is nearing $410 million, with 26.2 billion BDAG already sold. Batch 30 fixes the price at $0.0013 until October 1, offering one final entry point before the next increase.

This progress has positioned BlockDAG as the best crypto right now, not just because of its presale success, but because it is building the first mainstream, mining-driven network. For those looking for the project with the strongest network effect, BlockDAG is clearly leading as the best crypto right now.

SEI Price Chart Reflects Weekly Growth

The SEI price chart has stayed near $0.32–$0.33, showing steady movement over the past three days. Recent data places SEI between $0.324–$0.326, with a market cap close to $2 billion and daily trading volume in the $150–$210 million range.

Day-to-day changes have been small but upward. On September 11, SEI closed at about $0.324, moving up from $0.320 the day before, while September 9 was closer to $0.309. This steady trend adds up to a 10–13% gain across the week. Even though SEI remains down more than 70% from its March 2024 peak of $1.14, it is well above its low of $0.095, showing that it has built a level of support.

For those watching the SEI price chart, the story is one of consistent if modest growth. Strong trading volume reflects steady participation, while recent stability shows confidence among holders. For those focused on quick gains, the pace may feel slow, but compared with its past moves, SEI offers resilience within the wider altcoin space.

Tron Market Review Shows Steady Progress

The Tron (TRX) market review from the past three days shows small but clear gains, with TRX priced between $0.345–$0.346. On September 11, it closed near $0.345, up from $0.338 on September 10, continuing a climb from $0.335 on September 9. Trading volume has held strong, ranging between $850–$950 million in 24 hours, with nearly 95 billion in circulation. Over the week, TRX has moved up about 2%, a modest but stable rise in a market where sudden changes are common.

Network updates add to the picture. Tron recently cut transaction fees by roughly 60%, lowering the cost of stablecoin transfers. This move strengthens its position as a leading platform for USDT transfers and helps support consistent activity on the network.

The Tron (TRX) market review highlights cautious optimism. The coin is showing gradual price growth, steady volume, and network updates that build practical use cases. While not a breakout performer, Tron continues to provide steady growth and utility within the altcoin market.

Summing Up

SEI is holding steady, with the SEI price chart reflecting growth around $0.32–$0.33 and a weekly gain above 10%. The Tron (TRX) market review also shows progress, trading near $0.345 alongside a major fee reduction that improves stablecoin transfers. Both demonstrate resilience, but neither is driving the next wave of adoption.

This is where BlockDAG shifts the narrative. Designed as a hybrid DAG + PoW Layer-1 with full EVM compatibility, it is building more than just a network—it’s creating a global mining base that doubles as a thriving community. With over 3 million users on the X1 app, miners being shipped worldwide, and nearly $410 million raised in presale with 26.2 billion BDAG sold, BlockDAG is being recognized as the best crypto right now. Its mining-first model and community-driven growth highlight a dimension that Ethereum and Solana have yet to deliver.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/sei-price-chart-shows-growth-tron-pushes-network-upgrades-but-blockdags-410m-presale-ranks-as-the-best-crypto-right-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin $1M by 2030: Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction

Bitcoin $1M by 2030: Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin $1M by 2030: Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction Imagine a future where a single Bitcoin is worth an astonishing $1 million. This bold vision isn’t from a science fiction novel; it’s a serious prediction from none other than Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. He recently shared his belief on X that Bitcoin $1M by 2030 is not just possible but probable, given its current progress and the need for a long-term perspective. This exciting forecast has naturally sent ripples through the cryptocurrency community, prompting many to consider the incredible potential trajectory of the world’s leading digital asset. What Fuels the Vision of Bitcoin $1M by 2030? Brian Armstrong’s prediction stems from a deep understanding of Bitcoin’s fundamentals and its historical performance. He emphasizes that looking at Bitcoin through a short-term lens misses the bigger picture. Over its existence, Bitcoin has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, consistently breaking through previous price ceilings. This long-term view is crucial when discussing ambitious targets like Bitcoin $1M by 2030. One of the core drivers is Bitcoin’s inherent scarcity. Unlike traditional currencies that can be printed endlessly, Bitcoin has a fixed supply cap of 21 million coins. This hard limit, combined with increasing demand, creates a powerful economic dynamic. As more individuals, institutions, and even nations adopt Bitcoin, its value proposition strengthens, making such a high valuation seem less like a dream and more like a potential reality. Understanding Bitcoin’s Unique Growth Trajectory Bitcoin’s journey is punctuated by unique events known as “halvings.” Approximately every four years, the reward miners receive for validating transactions is cut in half. This mechanism further reduces the supply of new Bitcoin entering the market, historically leading to significant price appreciation. The most recent halving occurred in April 2024, and past cycles suggest that the impact of these events plays a vital role in Bitcoin’s long-term value accumulation. Moreover, increasing global access to digital assets through user-friendly platforms like Coinbase contributes significantly to its expanding user base. The growing interest from institutional investors is another undeniable force. The approval of spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) in the United States marked a pivotal moment, opening the floodgates for traditional finance to invest in Bitcoin more easily. This institutional capital inflow provides substantial liquidity and legitimacy, further paving the way for a future where Bitcoin $1M by 2030 could be a benchmark. Is Bitcoin $1M by 2030 Realistic? Examining Key Factors While Armstrong’s prediction is optimistic, it’s grounded in observable trends and economic principles. Let’s break down some of the key factors that could contribute to this monumental rise: Increasing Global Adoption: As more countries explore central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and people seek alternatives to traditional financial systems, Bitcoin’s role as a decentralized, borderless asset becomes more appealing. Inflationary Pressures: Persistent inflation in fiat currencies drives individuals and institutions to store wealth in assets with a limited supply, like Bitcoin, as a hedge. Technological Advancements: Continuous improvements in Bitcoin’s underlying technology, such as the Lightning Network for faster transactions, enhance its utility and scalability, making it more attractive for everyday use. Demographic Shift: Younger generations, who are more digitally native, are increasingly comfortable with cryptocurrencies, suggesting a long-term shift in investment preferences. These combined forces paint a compelling picture for Bitcoin’s future. However, it’s also important to consider potential challenges. Navigating the Roadblocks on the Path to Bitcoin $1M by 2030 Reaching a $1 million valuation for Bitcoin will not be without its hurdles. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility, and significant price swings are a common occurrence. Regulatory uncertainty remains a concern in various jurisdictions, which could impact adoption and market sentiment. Furthermore, technological risks, such as potential security vulnerabilities or competition from emerging digital assets, always exist. Investors must approach such predictions with a balanced perspective. While the potential for Bitcoin $1M by 2030 is exciting, it’s crucial to understand the risks involved. Diversification and thorough research are always recommended before making any investment decisions. Armstrong himself emphasizes the need for a long-term view, suggesting that patience will be a key virtue for those hoping to witness this monumental achievement. What Does This Mean for You? Brian Armstrong’s forecast offers a glimpse into a potentially transformative future for finance. It underscores Bitcoin’s growing importance as a global store of value and a significant asset class. For those new to crypto, this prediction highlights the long-term potential of digital assets. For seasoned investors, it reinforces the conviction many already hold about Bitcoin’s enduring value. Ultimately, the journey to Bitcoin $1M by 2030 will likely be dynamic and challenging, but the underlying fundamentals and increasing mainstream acceptance provide a strong foundation for this ambitious goal. It’s a testament to the revolutionary power of decentralized finance and the digital age. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin’s Future Here are some common questions regarding Brian Armstrong’s bold prediction for Bitcoin: Who made the prediction about Bitcoin reaching $1 million by 2030?Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated his belief on X (formerly Twitter) that Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030. What are the main reasons cited for the Bitcoin $1M by 2030 prediction?Key reasons include Bitcoin’s fixed supply (scarcity), increasing global adoption by individuals and institutions, the impact of halving events, and its role as a hedge against inflation. Are there significant risks to Bitcoin reaching this price target?Yes, significant risks include market volatility, potential regulatory challenges, technological vulnerabilities, and competition from other cryptocurrencies. How does Bitcoin’s scarcity contribute to its potential value?With a fixed supply of 21 million coins, Bitcoin’s scarcity means that as demand increases, its value tends to rise, assuming all other factors remain constant. What should investors consider in light of this prediction?Investors should consider a long-term perspective, conduct thorough research, understand the inherent risks of cryptocurrency, and avoid making investment decisions based solely on predictions. Share Your Thoughts on Bitcoin’s Future! If Brian Armstrong’s vision of Bitcoin $1M by 2030 sparks your interest or curiosity, we encourage you to share this article with your friends, family, and social media network! Let’s ignite a wider conversation about the incredible potential of cryptocurrency and what this ambitious forecast could mean for the global financial landscape. Your insights and discussions are invaluable as we collectively explore the future of digital assets! This post Bitcoin $1M by 2030: Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012018-22.41%
Threshold
T$0.01539-0.70%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01462-0.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 09:25
Share
Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust Listed on NYSE Arca Under New Rules

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust Listed on NYSE Arca Under New Rules

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/grayscale-ethereum-trust-nyse-listing/
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004633-1.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015932-7.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 09:11
Share
Digital asset management company ReserveOne files Form S-4 registration statement for Nasdaq listing

Digital asset management company ReserveOne files Form S-4 registration statement for Nasdaq listing

PANews reported on September 24th that digital asset management company ReserveOne has filed a Form S-4 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing plans to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. under the expected ticker symbol "RONE." The company previously announced plans to establish a cryptocurrency reserve of over $1 billion, centered around Bitcoin and encompassing assets with staking and lending potential, such as Ethereum and Solana.
1
1$0.012018-22.41%
Union
U$0.010038-2.60%
FORM
FORM$1.1944+0.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 10:37
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin $1M by 2030: Coinbase CEO Unveils Astounding Prediction

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust Listed on NYSE Arca Under New Rules

Digital asset management company ReserveOne files Form S-4 registration statement for Nasdaq listing

Vitalik emphasizes the importance of full-stack openness and verifiability

Wu Yongming: In the future, there may be more intelligent entities and robots than the global population