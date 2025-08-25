SEI Price Prediction: Will It Break $1.14 or Fall Below $0.23?

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/25 18:00
SEI
SEI$0.2982-2.96%
sei
  • SEI is trading at $0.3154, marking a 2.11% daily decline.
  • MetaMask integration sparks optimism for broader adoption.
  • Analysts offer mixed 2025 forecasts, with targets ranging from $0.228 to $1.14.


SEI is currently trading at $0.3154, having fallen 2.11% over the last 24 hours. Despite the prices falling, the volume increased to a level of $223.25 million from an 18.1% growth, indicative of heightened interest among the investors. It had an 8.25% drop over the past week, the average SEI being valued at $0.3163.

AD 4nXcpvFPFSTPLb ArJDkD9FZRSX6wDuNmCK h44VgccVO3WGsmUL0rbng75m ivMjZKWZjHUsWrc K29ycdzTgGoSAHIjJm3NFS r Uy2NUtq65wfH9yJWxhf0nPBQLQDBugpZx9cOg?key=mGHNHWPoQXzH4UiP hMniQSource: CoinMarketCap

Current Price Trends and Market Sentiment

Market observer Altcoinpedia believes that SEI network activity remains ahead of its market movement. The coin chain is currently experiencing 200,000 transactions per second (TPS), news that highlights its technical strength. Its inclusion alongside the most used digital wallet tool, MetaMask, should bring mainstream users into SEI’s sphere, and may reverse sentiment in the medium term.

Market analysts remain divided on the near-term direction of the coin. Altcoinpedia encapsulated the token thus: “ near $0.31,” outlining that the greater part of investors may disregard the asset it trades at right now. The analyst continued to warn those who dismiss the coin now may regret missing possibly “the next leg up”

Technicals indicate that the chart formation on it is fairly clean, pointing toward potential upside movement should purchasing activity pick up. Still, the overall cryptocurrency market volatility continues to bring doubt to near-term price action. Traders overall seem to be cautious currently, weighing its solid fundamentals against current price weakness.

AD 4nXfds doUMCRVK1e98zjYUHMTFSVHfVBfrXcXB16j4YVWw ML7UQczHY d4pBv4hNO4I0xg jzDG5r0HY9xYCIcrx5QdEh IoqkXybSHF0MckA20NVUJrSZrvGoLFK OS1QPLtnk2g?key=mGHNHWPoQXzH4UiP hMniQSource: X

Also Read | Sei Faces Pullback, But ETF Filing Could Boost Institutional Adoption

SEI Price Forecasts for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice’s prediction, SEI dropped sharply in early January 2025 but is expected to recover and could rise above $0.69 by the end of the year. The analysts are of the view that the token should even test its earlier all-time high at $1.14 before it settles down at around $0.61 and up to $0.69. 

Investors’ belief that the coin has great growth opportunities ahead of it, based on blockchain scalability and growing end-user engagement, helps explain the current sentiment.

Changelly provides a more modest prediction for 2025. Their technical prediction sets SEI’s base price at $0.237, while its maximum potential stands at $0.278. The average prediction price stands at some $0.318, which constitutes a potential ROI of -9.7% among vigilant investors. 

The competing forecasts are indicative of the volatile nature of the crypto marketplace while highlighting potential opportunities among short-term and long-term investors.

Also Read | SEI Price Analysis: Symmetrical Triangle Signals Breakout Toward $0.50 Target

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

PANews reported on June 24 that according to The Block , Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer raised the target price of Coinbase ( COIN ) from $ 301 to $ 421
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00223711-3.41%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.006632-1.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0568-15.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 00:03
Share
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,559.77-2.75%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Share
The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The funding structure in the Web3 space has long been dominated by a common assumption: infrastructure projects deserve more capital support.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10356+2.18%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1498-0.46%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Benchmark raises Coinbase price target to $421, says it is at the heart of industry change

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto

$1B Solana Buy: Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto’s New Collaboration