Sei: U.S. Department of Commerce data will soon be connected to the Sei network

PANews reported on September 11th that Layer 1 public chain Sei announced on the X platform that U.S. Department of Commerce data will soon be connected to the Sei network. Chainlink data standards will transmit U.S. GDP and other U.S. government macroeconomic indicators to Sei, empowering institutional markets with secure and reliable data.
Earlier in August, the US government released the latest GDP data to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, TRON, STELLAR, AVALANCHE, ARBITRUM and Polygon .
