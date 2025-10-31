Healing the Body Through Mindful Meditation Jamen Djedet Mendes · Just now 7 min readJust now -- Share

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Art, courtesy of EclecticDesigns (Pixabay)

I have been on a journey of self healing and rejuvenation. As a spiritual practitioner, I am awakening to my own inner power to heal myself. Every health challenge I have faced has brought me deeper into my spiritual practice. I take every ailment as an opportunity to observe and correct myself. In the process, I have compiled a few effective healing methods I would like to share with you.

In 2017, I was struck down with severe lower back pain that left me on the ground for nearly three months. I tried everything to heal myself but nothing worked. I applied ice bags to lower inflammation; I applied hot pads to improve circulation; yet, nothing happened. I spent an entire month on the floor of my living room, trying to recover to no avail. It came to a point that I began to doubt I would ever recover my ability to walk again. I would see my wife and daughter go by me and wonder how interesting that they were able to balance themselves on their feet when I could hardly manage to stand up long enough to brush my teeth.

Desperate and exhausted, I finally surrendered to the idea that since I was basically paralyzed to the ground, I might as well try using the only thing I had left: my mind. I decided I would try meditation as a means to regain my health.