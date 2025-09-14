Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:33
NEAR
NEAR$2.801+0.82%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200924+1.16%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.194-1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017623+7.27%
Major
MAJOR$0.16694+2.32%
  • USD/CHF up 0.12% but trades below 20- and 50-day SMA confluence at 0.8019/23, keeping sellers in control.
  • RSI bearish but flat, suggesting near-term consolidation unless breakout above 0.8000 or drop below 0.7900 occurs.
  • Upside targets include 0.8025 and 100-day SMA at 0.8109; downside risks point to yearly low at 0.7872.

USD/CHF advanced during the North American session, yet it remains consolidating at around the 0.7950-0.8000 range ahead of the next week Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. The pair trades at 0.7966 up 0.12%.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF daily chart shows that price action is poised to test yearly lows. Spot prices remain below the 20 and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) confluence at 0.8019/23, an indication that sellers remain in charge.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish, but flatlined. This means that the USD/CHF could be directionless in the short-term, unless the pair clear key support/resistance levels.

On the upside, if USD/CHF climbs above 0.8000, the next ceiling level would be 0.8025, before aiming towards the 100-day SMA at 0.8109. Conversely, a drop below 0.7900 would sponsor a test of the yearly low of 0.7872.

USD/CHF Price Chart — Daily

Swiss Franc Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.17%-0.39%-0.41%0.09%-1.46%-1.03%-0.28%
EUR0.17%-0.23%-0.14%0.29%-1.29%-0.81%-0.11%
GBP0.39%0.23%0.00%0.50%-1.06%-0.57%0.16%
JPY0.41%0.14%0.00%0.42%-1.10%-0.80%0.17%
CAD-0.09%-0.29%-0.50%-0.42%-1.45%-1.07%-0.34%
AUD1.46%1.29%1.06%1.10%1.45%0.48%1.24%
NZD1.03%0.81%0.57%0.80%1.07%-0.48%0.75%
CHF0.28%0.11%-0.16%-0.17%0.34%-1.24%-0.75%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-chf-price-forecast-sellers-dominate-as-pair-consolidates-below-key-smas-202509122246

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Discover why BullZilla, Ethereum, and Avalanche are the best crypto to buy today, with explosive ROI potential and groundbreaking technology.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653-0.67%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002889+0.38%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 01:15
Share
Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

Each promises growth, but only one combines real-world revenue, confirmed listings, and daily passive income rewards that are already transforming […] The post Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06441-1.05%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653-0.67%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1365-0.58%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/14 01:10
Share
XRP Price Forecast, Pi Network News, And The Emerging Crypto Branded The ‘Next PEPE Coin’

XRP Price Forecast, Pi Network News, And The Emerging Crypto Branded The ‘Next PEPE Coin’

Yet, Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, is the one garnering significant attention. Its presale is ongoing, with […] The post XRP Price Forecast, Pi Network News, And The Emerging Crypto Branded The ‘Next PEPE Coin’ appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$3.1141+1.21%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5628-0.05%
Pi Network
PI$0.36567+2.17%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/14 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

XRP Price Forecast, Pi Network News, And The Emerging Crypto Branded The ‘Next PEPE Coin’

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar