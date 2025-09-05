Senate Banking Committee holds confirmation hearing for Trump Fed nominee Miran

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above.]

The Senate Banking Committee is set to hold a hearing for Stephen Miran on Thursday.

Miran, the economist nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the open Federal Reserve governor post vacated by Adriana Kugler, will come under scrutiny amid questions of the Fed’s independence.

On Wednesday, Miran pledged to uphold the central bank’s independence, as well as its dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment.

“In my view, the most important job of the central bank is to prevent Depressions and hyperinflations. Independence of monetary policy is a critical element for its success,” Miran said in his opening remarks submitted to the Senate Banking Committee ahead of time.

