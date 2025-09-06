Senate Committee Revises Crypto Bill with Development Protections

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 11:46
Key Points:
  • Senate Banking Committee revises crypto bill with development protections.
  • Excludes airdrops and DePIN from securities laws.
  • ETH and decentralized networks benefit from new regulatory clarity.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has revealed a revised crypto market structure bill, reported by Eleanor Terrett, reflecting input from stakeholders and lobbyists, enhancing regulatory clarity on digital assets.

The drafted bill offers extensive legal protections, including SEC-CFTC collaboration, potentially influencing institutional involvement and market dynamics, with a focus on safeguarding developers and certain digital assets.

Senate Bill Boosts Developer Protection and Clarity

The new draft, spearheaded by Senators, such as Tim Scott and Cynthia Lummis, highlights developer protection and clearer regulatory frameworks. By excluding ancillary assets from securities and improving clarity, the bill reflects extensive stakeholder input and collaboration with lobbying groups.

Key adjustments include excluding staking, airdrops, and decentralized physical infrastructures from securities laws. This is achieved while retaining self-custody protections and introducing robust exemptions. The SEC and CFTC are mandated to form a joint advisory committee, further streamlining digital asset governance.

The crypto community has reacted positively, with noted advocacy voices highlighting the improved legal landscape for developers. Amanda Tuminelli, from the DeFi Education Fund, praised this draft for unmatched developer protections. This change aligns with broader institutional acceptance, boosting optimism for continued development within compliant bounds. “The new market structure draft from Senate Banking has the best developer protections language we have seen to date. Still digging into the rest of the bill, but this is worth celebrating immediately.”

Ethereum Gains Amid Regulatory Advances

Did you know? The Senate’s bill on digital assets is the most comprehensive protection measure passed since the CLARITY Act, aiming to reconcile innovation with regulatory needs in the U.S. market.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently valued at $4,318.14, with a market capitalization of $521.22 billion and representing 13.63% dominance. Over the past 60 days, ETH has seen a 70.30% increase, indicating broad market recovery and engagement. Recent price movements underscore positive sentiment around regulatory revisions.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:38 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team anticipates broad financial implications, with potential upticks in institutional participation as legal uncertainties diminish. The regulatory shift marks a pivotal moment for U.S. crypto policy, fostering technological advancements by alleviating previous legal constraints faced by developers and projects.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/senate-committee-crypto-bill-revision/

