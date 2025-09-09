Senate Democrats unveil own crypto market structure framework, setting stage for bipartisan talks

By: Coinstats
2025/09/09 21:24
Stage
STAGE$0.0000639+63.42%

The framework sets up negotiations with Republicans over ethics restrictions, enforcement, and the pace of legislation in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0763+5.28%
Everscale
EVER$0.01267-4.37%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0822-13.19%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1507+13.65%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001361-2.50%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002508-6.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993+0.53%
MAY
MAY$0.04259+2.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:27
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information