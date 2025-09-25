Senate Panel to hold hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1: BBG

Key Takeaways

The Senate Finance Committee is holding a hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1.

Lawmakers are seeking more regulatory clarity in the crypto market, leading to delays in legislation.

The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on digital assets taxation on October 1, according to Bloomberg.

The hearing comes as lawmakers push for regulatory clarity in crypto markets. Senate Democrats have recently demanded co-authorship on a crypto market structure bill, potentially delaying clarity until late October 2025 to ensure bipartisan input on digital asset oversight.

The Senate Agriculture Committee plans to debate CFTC jurisdiction over digital commodities in October 2025, aiming to distinguish regulatory authority from the SEC and advance crypto legislation.

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 was referred to the Senate Banking Committee on September 18, 2025, focusing on regulatory frameworks that could influence taxation policies for crypto assets.