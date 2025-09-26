Senate Sets Crypto Tax Showdown—Will Trump Push Sweeping Relief?

The US Senate Committee on Finance has scheduled a hearing titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets” for Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, in Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

US Senate To Put Crypto Taxes Under The Microscope

The panel will hear testimony from industry and tax-policy experts, including Jason Somensatto, director of policy at Coin Center; Andrea S. Kramer, a founding member of AS Kramer Law; Lawrence Zlatkin, vice president of tax at Coinbase; and Annette Nellen, chair of the Digital Assets Tax Task Force at the American Institute of CPAs. The committee’s notice lists Chairman Mike Crapo and Ranking Member Ron Wyden for opening statements and says a livestream will be available on the committee’s website.

The formal notice follows early reporting on social media. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett wrote: “The @SenFinance Committee has just announced a hearing next Wednesday, October 1st at 10AM EST on crypto taxes,” adding the witness list and framing the session as a focused review of current rules.

Although the witness lineup spans advocacy, corporate, legal, and professional-standards perspectives, the committee has not released draft legislation attached to the hearing. The agenda suggests a broad fact-finding remit as senators weigh how to treat the complex spectrum of digital-asset activity for federal income-tax purposes, from staking, token launches, and protocol-level distributions to basis tracking, wash-sale parity, and information-reporting obligations.

Market participants are already attempting to read the political tea leaves. The trader known as “HORSE” (TheFlowHorse) posted a pointed aside on X: “Tinfoil hat. Trump admin will do anything to make their crypto activity have less of a tax burn. Major favorable changes are coming.”

The hearing lands against a shifting backdrop for US crypto tax policy. Earlier this year, the Senate voted with a wide bipartisan margin to roll back a Biden-era rule that would have extended broker-style reporting to certain decentralized finance platforms beginning in 2027, a move the industry argued misfit the technology and imposed disproportionate costs.

The October 1 session is therefore less a narrow technical hearing than a barometer of where the next wave of federal tax guidance may head. The Finance Committee’s site lists the hearing time as 10:00 a.m. ET on October 1; for European readers, that corresponds to 16:00 CEST. A livestream link will be posted on the committee page closer to the start.

At press time, the total crypto market cap was $3.77 trillion.