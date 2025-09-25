Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls For Investigation Into Trump Aides

Senator Elizabeth Warren and several Democrats and ethics lawyers are calling for an investigation into potential ethics violations related to deals with the United Arab Emirates.

The Trump administration recently relaxed restrictions on the sale of sensitive national security technology to the United Arab Emirates.

Senator Warren Wants an Investigation Into Foreign Deals

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ranking Member of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), have sent a letter to Duane Townsend, Acting Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Commerce, Arne Baker, Acting Inspector General at the U.S. Department of State, and Eric Ueland, Acting Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, urging them to investigate the conflicts of interest of David Sacks, President Trump’s White House AI and Crypto Czar, and Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East.

According to sources, the Senators are looking for more information on the roles Sacks and Witkoff may have played in the United States advocating the sale of sensitive national security technology to the United Arab Emirates. The Senators also want to know the extent to which they gained financially from the deals in question. The request by Senator Warren and other Democrats in Congress comes after an investigation exposing connections between the Trump family’s cryptocurrency firm and an agreement giving the UAE access to advanced AI chips. The Senators noted,

A Clear Conflict Of Interest?

While Congress is contemplating digital asset legislation, Senators have sounded alarm bells about the USD1 stablecoin, warning that it is entangled with personal business dealings of senior officials. Senators noted that Witkoff has a financial interest in World Liberty Financial, while his son brokered a $2 billion UAE-backed deal tied to the USD1 stablecoin. Meanwhile, Sacks continues managing a venture fund funded by Emirati money. The fund also invests in the infrastructure powering USD1. Such overlapping ties suggest both men stand to profit from government decisions and policies they helped shape.

The Senators concluded that such blatant conflicts of interest have no place in the US government.

