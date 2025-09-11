Senator Elizabeth Warren Criticizes Secret Lobbying in Crypto Bill

TLDR

Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizes the Republicans for drafting a crypto market bill without consulting Democrats.

Warren raises concerns over the secret feedback from industry lobbyists influencing the Republican proposal.

Several pro-crypto Democrats released a framework for crypto legislation, but it is less detailed than the GOP’s draft.

Warren argues that true bipartisanship requires transparency and input from all stakeholders.

The lack of Democrat input puts them at a disadvantage in the debate over crypto regulation.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has sharply criticized Republicans for drafting a new crypto market structure bill without consulting Democrats. The draft legislation, released last Friday by Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, lacks transparency and reportedly incorporates feedback from crypto industry lobbyists. Warren, who is a vocal critic of the crypto industry, expressed concerns over the process and the potential influence of special interest groups in shaping the bill.

Elizabeth Warren Slams Secret Crypto Lobbying Efforts

Senator Elizabeth Warren has voiced significant concerns over the lack of transparency in the drafting of the crypto regulation bill. She emphasized that producing legislation on crypto regulation requires bipartisan cooperation and public input.

She highlighted that the recent proposal, which is 182 pages long, has reportedly incorporated secret feedback from industry stakeholders that Republicans have not shared with the public or Democrats.

Warren’s main criticism lies in the closed nature of the process. She argued that the bill might have been largely influenced by crypto industry lobbyists, without proper scrutiny or transparency.

As a result, Senator Warren stressed the importance of involving all stakeholders, including Democrats, to ensure that the bill addresses legitimate concerns about the crypto industry.

Despite Warren’s criticisms, some Republicans have attempted to reach out to Democrats for cooperation. However, the lack of input from Democrats during the initial drafting phase puts them at a disadvantage. Senator Elizabeth Warren has made it clear that the bill should not move forward without bipartisan input and a more transparent process.

Warren’s Absence Highlights Democratic Divide on Crypto

In response to the Republicans’ draft, several pro-crypto Democrats unveiled a broad framework for a more favorable crypto market structure. The document, signed by 12 Democratic Senators, lays out general priorities for crypto regulation but lacks the detailed provisions of the Republican draft. While this framework is a step toward finding a balanced approach, it is far less actionable than the GOP’s completed draft.

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s absence from the framework suggests a divide within the Democratic Party on crypto regulation. However, the signatories of the framework are some of the Senate Banking Committee’s most prominent members, along with other crypto allies. Warren has acknowledged these efforts, though she remains skeptical of their chances against the more detailed Republican proposal.

Republicans, on the other hand, have taken a more aggressive approach with their completed draft, which puts Democrats at a structural disadvantage. By releasing a detailed proposal, Republicans have set the terms for debate. While GOP members have expressed a willingness to cooperate, the Democrats are left to negotiate terms they did not help define.

Bipartisanship and Lobbying Influence

Senator Elizabeth Warren is particularly concerned about the lack of genuine bipartisanship in the drafting process. While Republicans have expressed openness to refining the bill with input from Democrats, the process has largely been one-sided. Warren emphasized that true bipartisanship requires a collaborative effort from both sides, with transparency regarding all stakeholder feedback.

Warren’s skepticism also extends to the potential influence of crypto lobbyists, whose involvement in the bill’s creation has been kept secret. She called for more openness and a thorough examination of the feedback Republicans used in drafting the legislation.

