Senator John Kennedy Says GOP Not Ready To Advance Crypto Bill

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:46
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,01957+2,30%
Threshold
T$0,01638-0,12%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00198066+3,79%
GET
GET$0,008651+2,17%
Movement
MOVE$0,1282-1,15%
READY
READY$0,008969+98,42%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0,016-0,12%
Notcoin
NOT$0,002015+2,28%

In brief

  • Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said the Senate is “not ready” for sweeping crypto market rules, warning lawmakers still have “a lot of questions.”
  • Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), chair of Senate Banking, has insisted on a September 30 markup, despite pushback from Democrats and fellow Republicans.
  • Policy experts say rushing a “full leap” bill could backfire, urging lawmakers to resolve unanswered questions first.

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) challenged Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott’s September 30 deadline for advancing crypto market structure legislation on Wednesday, as experts warned of “deep uncertainty” over digital asset regulation and institutional readiness.

Kennedy told reporters the committee isn’t prepared to move on the Senate’s version of comprehensive crypto market structure legislation that would complement the House-passed CLARITY Act, according to a POLITICO report.

“I don’t think we’re ready,” Kennedy said. “People that I talk to still have a lot of questions. I know I still have a lot of questions.”

The current legislative push follows July’s passage of the GENIUS Act, which established federal rules for dollar-pegged stablecoins. But Kennedy dismissed that achievement as preliminary compared to the broader regulatory framework now under consideration.

“As important as the GENIUS Act was, it was a baby step,” Kennedy said. “This is a full leap. And we’ve got to get it right.”

Sweeping legislation

Industry experts note that the stablecoin legislation represented a targeted approach focused on one asset class, while the proposed market structure bill would establish comprehensive rules across the entire digital asset ecosystem.

“Senate debate over the GOP’s market structure bill highlights deep uncertainty about regulating digital assets,” Nitesh Mishra, co-founder and CTO at hedging platform ChaiDEX, told Decrypt.

Mishra said one reason for the delay is that “traditional banks aren’t ready” for rapid change, citing risk management, compliance, and technology gaps that leave them wary of digital asset exposure.

‘Central banks often act as brakes,” he said, insisting on strict consumer protection standards and limiting direct engagement with crypto.

Without addressing those structural issues, Mishra cautioned, fast-tracking sweeping reforms “will remain unrealistic and potentially risky for broader financial stability.”

Crypto industry lobbying

The crypto industry has invested heavily in Washington lobbying to secure regulatory clarity, making the market structure legislation a top priority.

Companies view clear federal rules as essential for operating in the U.S. market under the Trump administration’s more favorable stance toward digital assets.

The House’s CLARITY Act faced pushback from DeFi advocates who said it would force platforms to implement centralized exchange-like restrictions.

Scott acknowledged in August that Democratic support for the market structure bill may be weaker than the bipartisan backing that helped pass the stablecoin legislation, estimating “somewhere between 12 and 18 Democrats will likely support the bill,” fewer than the 18 Democrats who backed the GENIUS Act.

With Republicans holding a narrow 53-seat majority, Scott needs at least seven Democrats to join a unified GOP caucus—but Kennedy’s public doubts suggest even Republican unity cannot be assumed.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338957/senator-john-kennedy-says-gop-not-ready-to-advance-crypto-bill

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper finds early buzz, but MAGACOIN FINANCE dominates ROI forecasts, earning top spots in analyst reports as one of the best altcoins to buy for 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,32498+2,58%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,023584-10,77%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 06:00
Share
Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

These trends have investors looking toward newer opportunities that combine viral potential with technological substance. Today’s trending cryptocurrencies reflect a […] The post Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0,00002439+5,03%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,00000000054+9,75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/12 06:40
Share
From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Showdown The crypto market is more competitive now than ever, with blue-chip assets like Solana (SOL) attracting institutional inflows. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been riding the waves of meme-driven speculation. Yet, a new challenger has emerged with the potential to transform the meme coin landscape, called Moonshot [...] The post From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Waves
WAVES$1,1303+0,15%
Solana
SOL$228,72+2,09%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001325+1,45%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/12 05:45
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

List of Altcoins Developers Focused on Most in the Last 30 Days Published

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel