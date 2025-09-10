Seoul Police Dismantles International Hacking Ring with Chainalysis Technology

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:44
Caroline Bishop
Sep 09, 2025 09:04

The Seoul Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated international cybercrime operation, recovering 39 billion won using Chainalysis blockchain intelligence tools.





In a landmark operation, the Seoul Police have dismantled one of the most sophisticated international cybercrime rings to date, recovering 39 billion won (approximately USD 30 million). This operation was facilitated by the advanced blockchain intelligence tools provided by Chainalysis, according to Chainalysis.

Case Overview: A Bold International Hacking Ring

The investigation began in September 2023 when the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency received a report from a local company executive about unauthorized access to their account. Initially appearing as an isolated incident, further investigations unveiled a series of similar cases by December of the same year. The perpetrators were found to have used unauthorized mobile phones registered under the victims’ names to siphon funds.

The cybercriminals hacked personal information and, posing as institutional employees, even approached the victims’ families for further criminal activities. The methods employed by the hacking ring were described as unprecedented by Kim Kyung-hwan, the head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Cyber Crime Investigation Unit.

Tracing Funds with Chainalysis

To obscure their tracks, the criminals converted the stolen funds into cryptocurrencies. However, this strategy was effectively countered by the Chainalysis blockchain data platform. Utilizing Chainalysis Reactor, the police unraveled the complex web of transactions, visualizing and tracing the flow of the illicit funds.

The Reactor graphs played a crucial role in this investigation, demonstrating the importance of Chainalysis technology in mapping out the financial networks of the criminal organization. Despite the criminals’ attempts to evade detection by converting their proceeds into cryptocurrencies, the transparency of blockchain transactions and advanced analytical tools rendered their efforts futile.

The investigation extended beyond Korea, involving international cooperation. Working with Interpol, the police tracked down the ring leader, identified as ‘A’, residing in China and Thailand. After analyzing various records, including golf club visits and hotel stays, ‘A’ was apprehended in Thailand and extradited to Korea within 106 days.

Blockchain Intelligence: An Essential Tool in Modern Investigations

This case highlights why Chainalysis solutions are indispensable in modern financial crime investigations. The technology allows for:

  • Traceability of Funds: Even when criminals attempt to hide their tracks using cryptocurrencies, Chainalysis can trace the flow of money.
  • Complex Network Visualization: Reactor provides a clear overview of relationships between transactions, addresses, and entities, exposing the structure of criminal organizations.
  • Asset Recovery: Of the 39 billion won stolen, 14 billion won were recovered, demonstrating the potential to cut off criminal funds and prevent recidivism.

The success of this investigation sends a clear message: cryptocurrencies are no longer a safe haven for criminals. Inspector Kim Jae-hyun of the Interpol Cooperation Division of the Police Agency emphasized that fugitives abroad will inevitably be caught.

Evolving Cryptocurrency Crime and Investigations

As the use of cryptocurrencies increases globally, so do the complexities of financial crimes. This case exemplifies how traditional financial crimes are becoming more intricate with the incorporation of digital assets.

However, blockchain analysis technologies are rapidly advancing. Chainalysis continues to enhance its solutions to help law enforcement agencies and businesses stay ahead of emerging threats.

Collaborations with global investigative agencies, like the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, contribute to creating a safer cryptocurrency ecosystem where transparency overcomes illicit activities. Each successful case further solidifies the notion that blockchain analysis is revolutionizing financial crime investigations, and cryptocurrencies can no longer be considered a sanctuary for criminals.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/seoul-police-dismantles-international-hacking-ring

