September doom sets in as Wall Street turns to banks and gold miners for safety

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 02:22
U
U$0.01715+3.93%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103-2.32%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.133-2.91%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.136913+1.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018995-2.71%

Wall Street is officially spooked. September started with warning signs flashing across every major index, pushing investors straight into foreign banks and gold miners. This is about survival.

August ended with the S&P 500 breaching 6,500, and the Dow Jones notching fresh highs. But that meant nothing to those who’ve been here before. Historically, this month tanks the markets, and nobody’s betting against that now.

Data from Dow Jones shows that the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq usually take their worst hit in September. So investors are bailing on U.S. stocks and heading overseas.

According to CNBC, money managers are diving deep into international equities in 2025. Demand’s climbing fast. One of the biggest moves came from Lazard Asset Management, whose global portfolios are loading up on European and Asian banks, gold miners, and chipmakers.

They’re backing away from the U.S. market, blaming stretched valuations, dollar weakness, and geopolitical messes, and building new positions through the Lazard International Dynamic Equity ETF, a $422 million fund that launched in May after converting from a mutual fund. It carries a 0.40% expense ratio and currently holds a five-star Morningstar rating.

Lazard bets on foreign banks and miners as U.S. tech gets dumped

Paul Moghtader, managing director at Lazard and the head of the firm’s Advantage Team, told CNBC that volatility in 2025 has gotten worse, not better.

“Markets are increasingly volatile and risky. We’re seeing risk injected from many different sources, and an international exposure is getting more attractive relative to U.S. for many reasons, including the valuation, more shareholder focus,” Paul said.

He said he breaks every stock down using four categories: valuation, growth, quality, and sentiment. They even factor in how a company’s beta relates to GDP growth, a macroeconomic layer that Paul said lets them weigh the risk or opportunity of every position inside a real-world backdrop.

The Lazard ETF, trading under the ticker IEQ, now includes stocks like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, BNP Paribas, Novartis, Tencent Holdings, and Samsung Electronics. Canadian gold miners are also in, thanks to strong signals from Lazard’s in-house screening models.

The firm’s overweight on European banks, particularly BNP, which is the second-largest holding after Taiwan Semi. BNP now holds just over 2% of the entire fund. Paul pointed to BNP’s AXA Investment Managers acquisition, finalized on June 30, which made BNP the fifth-biggest asset manager in Europe.

Other top bank names in IEQ include Societe Generale, Barclays, Japan Post Bank, and State Bank of India. Societe Generale is up a massive 94% this year, helped by strong Q2 earnings and a rebound in retail operations.

Barclays is up 34%, and Japan Post Bank has gained 25%. Lazard’s strategy favors these names for their low valuations and above-average dividend yields, a sharp contrast to overvalued U.S. tech.

The ETF also includes a smaller position in Canadian gold miners. Around 1% of the portfolio is in Barrick Mining, Kinross Gold, and Torex Gold. Barrick is up 72% this year, and Kinross has exploded by 125%.

Paul said the team sees gold as protection against macro uncertainty, especially in a year like this, where both rates and currencies are unpredictable. The portfolio has been moving away from software entirely.

Lazard dumped names like AppLovin, Gartner, and Cadence Design Systems in August, citing the rise of AI. Paul said software development is becoming easier and cheaper with AI tools, making some companies less attractive from a value and growth standpoint.

In response, the firm has picked up shares in Amphenol, Erickson, Western Digital, and NetGear, betting instead on hardware and connectivity players.

Outside of Lazard’s moves, broader sector shifts are showing similar cracks. Europe’s banking sector hit its highest level since 2008 at the beginning of August. Names like Commerzbank are up over 100% year-to-date, thanks to strong earnings and renewed deal activity.

Meanwhile, media stocks are falling apart. They’ve dropped more than 8% over the last two months. AI concerns are tearing into European names, especially in advertising. WPP posted a 71% fall in pre-tax profit in the first half of the year and slashed its full-year outlook, making it the worst performer in the entire sector.ft.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/september-doom-sets-in-on-wall-street/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Japan Post Bank eyes 2026 rollout of DCJPY deposit token for asset settlement: Nikkei

Japan Post Bank eyes 2026 rollout of DCJPY deposit token for asset settlement: Nikkei

The bank, which holds more in retail customer deposits than any other in Japan, is aiming to attract younger users with the move.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10094-2.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1223-0.64%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01259-1.71%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 01:11
Share
Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers

Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Een opvallend patroon in de Hash Ribbons indicator is uitgelicht door een analist. Analist Crypto Rover deelde op 30 augustus 2025 via X een grafiek waarin drie opeenvolgende buy signalen zichtbaar zijn. Dit is een zeldzame gebeurtenis die in eerdere marktcycli samenhing met sterke prijsstijgingen van Bitcoin. De Bitcoin koers bleef daarbij dicht bij belangrijke steunzones, waardoor de signalen extra betekenis kregen. Kan de Bitcoin koers hierdoor binnenkort verder stijgen? Bitcoin koers krijgt drie zeldzame signalen De Hash Ribbons indicator baseert zich op het rekenvermogen van het Bitcoin netwerk, de zogenoemde hash rate. Hierbij worden de 10-daagse en 30-daagse voortschrijdende gemiddelden vergeleken. Wanneer miners tijdelijk stoppen met minen en later terugkeren, kan dit duiden op herstel in de markt. Dit wordt zichtbaar in de vorm van een buy signaal. In de gedeelde grafiek waren drie afzonderlijke signalen te zien, weergegeven als blauwe balken. Deze markeringen kwamen ook voor in eerdere fases waarin de Bitcoin koers herstelde, zoals in de aanloop naar de bullrun van 2021. Omdat de indicator vrijwel nooit vlak voor een top verschijnt, wordt dit patroon vaak beschouwd als een teken van aanhoudende kracht in plaats van een waarschuwingssignaal. Triple Buy Signal from Hash Ribbons, Just Like Before the 2021 Rally. Hash Ribbons, one of the most reliable on-chain indicators, has flashed three buy signals for Bitcoin in recent months. It doesn’t mark exact bottoms but consistently points to big upside potential. NEVER… pic.twitter.com/fV8ZKu6cWe — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) August 30, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Historische rol van Hash Ribbons De Hash Ribbons strategie wordt al jaren gevolgd door traders en analisten. Het principe is eenvoudig: als miners massaal stoppen, wijst dit meestal op stress in de sector. Wanneer de hash rate vervolgens weer aantrekt, betekent dat dat miners hun activiteiten hervatten en de druk afneemt. In eerdere cycli kwamen de signalen vaak in perioden waarin de Bitcoin koers net hersteld was van een neerwaartse beweging. Het signaal fungeerde dan als een soort bevestiging dat de zwakke fase achter de rug was. Voorbeelden hiervan zijn te vinden in 2016, 2019 en 2021, waar buy signalen werden gevolgd door aanzienlijke prijsstijgingen. Het feit dat er nu drie signalen kort na elkaar verschenen, versterkt volgens analisten de relevantie van dit moment. Het suggereert dat het herstelproces van miners krachtiger is dan normaal. Wat maakt dit signaal uniek voor de Bitcoin koers Normaal gesproken verschijnt een Hash Ribbons buy signaal slechts enkele keren per marktcyclus. Een reeks van drie signalen binnen korte tijd is bijzonder en wordt gezien als extra bevestiging. Het wijst op een fase waarin miners meerdere malen onder druk stonden maar telkens terugkeerden, wat de basis kan leggen voor een stabielere marktstructuur. De Bitcoin koers beweegt ondertussen rond belangrijke technische zones. Wanneer deze steun behouden blijft, kan het signaal meer impact krijgen. De combinatie van netwerkherstel en stabiele koersniveaus maakt dit scenario uniek in vergelijking met eerdere cycli. Belangrijk om te benoemen is dat Hash Ribbons niet bedoeld is om exacte bodems aan te wijzen. De kracht van de indicator zit vooral in het signaleren van herstelmomenten. Het geeft een indicatie dat de ergste verkoopdruk bij miners voorbij is, maar de precieze timing van prijsbewegingen blijft afhankelijk van bredere omstandigheden. Naast de technische kant spelen ook externe factoren mee. Denk aan macro-economische ontwikkelingen, besluiten van toezichthouders en liquiditeit in de markt. Zulke elementen kunnen de snelheid en omvang van eventuele koersbewegingen beïnvloeden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01629+0.67%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018993-2.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 01:01
Share
Metaplanet plans to raise $3.8 billion by issuing 555 million preferred shares

Metaplanet plans to raise $3.8 billion by issuing 555 million preferred shares

Metaplanet has lost half its market value in under three months. The Japanese firm, which began 2025 as a breakout crypto stock after jumping over 400%, is now in freefall. Since mid-June, shares have dropped 54%, wiping out gains that were driven by aggressive Bitcoin buying and wild investor hype. President Simon Gerovich, the former […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.84+2.02%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2475-4.29%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02732+1.67%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

Japan Post Bank eyes 2026 rollout of DCJPY deposit token for asset settlement: Nikkei

Analist ziet Hash Ribbons signaal: kans op herstel Bitcoin koers

Metaplanet plans to raise $3.8 billion by issuing 555 million preferred shares

XRP Ledger Hits Record RWA Market Cap as Big Players Join the Blockchain Boom

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)