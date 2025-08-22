September Fed Rate Cut Odds Fall Ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

By: CoinGape
2025/08/22 01:01
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021804-1.18%

The odds of a September Fed rate cut have sharply dropped, sparking bearish sentiment in the crypto market. This development follows the release of the FOMC minutes yesterday and comes ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

September Fed Rate Cut Odds Drop To 71%

CME Fed Watch data shows that the odds of a 25-bps rate cut in September have dropped to 71.5% from as high as 99% just over a week ago. Meanwhile, the odds of a 25 bps cut had stood at around 85% just a day ago.

Odds of a Fed rate cutSource: CME FedWatch

This drop follows the release of the FOMC minutes yesterday, which showed that the Fed is more concerned about the upside risk of inflation than the downside risk of employment. This indicated that a September Fed rate cut was far from assured, as the FOMC may choose to keep rates unchanged due to the rising inflation as shown in the July PPI data.

Meanwhile, the drop in the rate cut odds comes ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference tomorrow. The Fed Chair might signal what their likely step will be at the September 17 FOMC meeting.

Meanwhile, the U.S. jobless claims data, which dropped today, hasn’t been enough to stop the odds of a Fed rate cut from dropping. The weekly jobless claims rose to 235,000, its highest since June, and were above expectations of 226,000.

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOMC Members Comment On Monetary Policy

Fed officials, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack and Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, have both commented on the monetary policy amid the declining odds of a Fed rate cut.

According to a Bloomberg report, Hammack said that she wouldn’t support lowering interest rates if the policy decision were to hold tomorrow. She explained that they have inflation that is too high and has been trending upwards over the past year.

However, it is worth noting that Hammack isn’t a voting member of the FOMC this year. As such, she won’t have a direct say on whether the Fed leaves rates unchanged at the September meeting.

Furthermore, Bostic, who is also not a voting member this year, sounded hawkish, stating that he only sees one Fed rate cut this year as being appropriate. However, he admitted that the labor market trajectory is “potentially troubling” and is worth keeping an eye on.

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid also sounded hawkish, highlighting how the inflation risk still outweighs the downside risk in the labor market.

He further remarked that a modestly restrictive policy is still appropriate, indicating that he isn’t in support of a rate cut yet. Unlike Hammack and Bostic, Schmid holds a vote on the Committee and could influence whether rates remain unchanged or not.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-2.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002644-10.03%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008808+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0.53911-6.49%
MemeCore
M$0.45819+1.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.0653+2.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05287-4.32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project