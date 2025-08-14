Sequans plans to acquire 100,000 Bitcoins by 2030

PANews reported on August 14th that Sequans announced a strategic plan, aiming to acquire 100,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2030, according to an announcement on its official website. The company launched its Bitcoin reserve strategy in July 2025 and currently holds 3,171 Bitcoins, ranking 22nd among publicly listed companies globally. Sequans will continuously optimize its asset structure and achieve long-term financial stability through phased capital operations, including equity issuance, Bitcoin-backed loans, and intellectual property monetization.

