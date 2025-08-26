Sequans Raises $200M to Grow Its Bitcoin Treasury

French semiconductor company Sequans has filed to raise up to $200 million to expand its Bitcoin holdings. The company plans to gradually buy more Bitcoin, aiming to hold 100,000 BTC by 2030. This move strengthens its treasury strategy and aligns with a growing trend of tech firms investing in digital assets. Sequans currently holds over 3,000 BTC and aims to increase Bitcoin per share while delivering long-term shareholder value. The funds raised will help boost its position as a major Bitcoin holder.

