Seraphic Browser-Native Protection Now Available for Purchase on the CrowdStrike Marketplace

Las Vegas, United States, September 16th, 2025)CyberNewsWire/--Seraphic today announced at Fal.Con 2025 that its Secure Enterprise Browser (SEB) solution is now available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, a one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of CrowdStrike-compatible security products.

This availability enables customers to discover, buy, and implement Seraphic’s browser-native protection directly within the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

With this release, Seraphic delivers a CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM integration that correlates Seraphic’s browser-layer telemetry with CrowdStrike threat intelligence and analytics. Adversaries are moving at the speed of AI, scaling attacks faster than defenders can respond.

Legacy SIEMs, built for a different era, are too slow, noisy, and costly to stop today’s threats. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM delivers real-time speed, efficiency, and outcomes legacy platforms can’t match – now extended to the browser layer. Joint customers gain unified visibility into browser activity, risky extensions, and user behaviors, empowering faster detection, investigation, and response to advanced threats.

The Seraphic integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform is available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace. Learn more at https://marketplace.crowdstrike.com/listings/seraphic-security/ and start your free Browser Assessment with one click.

Visit Seraphic at Fal.Con Booth #1923 to see live demos, meet our experts, and learn how to protect your workforce.

About Seraphic

Seraphic is a leader in the rapidly growing Enterprise Browser Security market, powered by innovative technology that transforms any browser into a secure workspace with robust protection and detection capabilities.

Seamlessly deployed, Seraphic enables secure access to SaaS and private web applications for employees and third parties on both managed and personal devices. Invisible to the end user, it supports all browsers and SaaS desktop applications such as Teams, Slack, Discord, WhatsApp and many more.

Recognized with the Frost & Sullivan Global Zero Trust Enabling Technology Leadership Award, backed by investors including CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, Planven, Cota Capital, Storm Ventures, Eastlink, and Secure Octane, and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Seraphic secures the enterprise browser for today’s modern, cloud-driven businesses. For more information, visit www.seraphicsecurity.com.

Head of Communications

Eric Wolkstein

Seraphic

[email protected]

