Seres Group successfully raised $1.8 billion through its Hong Kong IPO, expanding the offering by 8.4% to sell 108.6 million shares at HKD 131.50 each. This milestone listing, starting trading on November 5 under ticker 9927, bolsters the EV maker’s global expansion and follows its strong performance on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Seres Group’s Hong Kong listing raises $1.8 billion at a 22% discount to its Shanghai price, marking the eighth such deal over $1 billion in Hong Kong this year.

The company, partnered with Huawei, has delivered over 800,000 AITO model units, with key models like the M9 setting sales records in premium EV segments.

Seres reported Q3 revenue of 110.53 billion RMB and net profit growth of 31.56% year-over-year, ranking 190th in China’s top 500 companies.

What is Seres Group’s Hong Kong IPO and its significance?

Seres Group’s Hong Kong IPO involved raising $1.8 billion by selling 108.6 million shares, including an over-allotment option, at HKD 131.50 per share, priced at a 22% discount to its Shanghai closing price. The listing, set to begin trading on November 5 under ticker 9927, establishes a platform for international capital operations and marks the company as the first luxury new energy vehicle maker with dual A+H listings in mainland China and Hong Kong. This move enhances Seres’ access to global markets amid its robust growth in the EV sector.

How has Seres Group’s partnership with Huawei impacted its performance?

The partnership with Huawei has significantly driven Seres Group’s expansion in intelligent electric vehicles, contributing to projected profit increases of up to 72% to 10.2 billion yuan in 2025. This collaboration enhances product features like advanced driver assistance systems in AITO models, boosting customer satisfaction and sales. According to Seres’ financial reports, this alliance has helped achieve over 800,000 cumulative deliveries for AITO vehicles, with models like the M9 achieving a Net Promoter Score of 85.2, the highest among new energy vehicles. Industry analysts note that Huawei’s technological expertise provides stability to Seres’ stock, supporting a market capitalization nearing $35.8 billion on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, where shares have risen over 20% year-to-date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key details of Seres Group’s Hong Kong listing proceeds?

Seres Group raised $1.8 billion through its Hong Kong IPO by issuing 108.6 million shares at HKD 131.50 each, exceeding initial targets of $1.5 to $2 billion. The proceeds, from the expanded offering, will support global expansion and product development. Trading begins November 5 under ticker 9927, co-sponsored by China Galaxy Securities and China International Capital Group.

Which AITO models have driven Seres Group’s delivery growth?

Seres Group’s AITO brand has seen strong growth with models like the M9, which sold over 250,000 units in 84 weeks and leads in customer loyalty with an NPS of 85.2. The M8 remains a bestseller with over 100,000 deliveries in its price segment, while the M7 achieved 200,000 units in just 36 days. These successes, per Seres’ delivery data, position AITO first in the 2025 Half-Year Brand Development Confidence Index by Landroads Consulting.

Key Takeaways

Successful Fundraising Milestone : Seres Group’s $1.8 billion Hong Kong IPO at a 22% discount strengthens its financial position for international growth.

: Seres Group’s $1.8 billion Hong Kong IPO at a 22% discount strengthens its financial position for international growth. Impressive Delivery Records : Over 800,000 AITO units delivered, with the M9 setting sales benchmarks in the premium EV market.

: Over 800,000 AITO units delivered, with the M9 setting sales benchmarks in the premium EV market. Financial and Ranking Surge: Q3 net profit up 31.56% to 5.31 billion RMB, elevating Seres to 190th in China’s top 500 companies—consider monitoring for investment opportunities.

Conclusion

Seres Group’s Hong Kong IPO represents a pivotal step in the Seres Group Hong Kong listing journey, securing vital funds for innovation in luxury new energy vehicles while leveraging its Huawei partnership for sustained growth. With robust financials, including 110.53 billion RMB in Q3 revenue and top rankings in brand health studies, the company is well-positioned for global dominance. As the EV market evolves, investors and enthusiasts should watch Seres’ upcoming product launches and expansion strategies for continued leadership in sustainable mobility.

