Sergey Nazarov Says Chainlink to Drive Tokenization Beyond Crypto in 2025

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/06 12:00
Chainlink
  • Chainlink’s Sergey Nazarov says tokenization will reshape global markets.
  • U.S. regulators are recognizing the role of blockchain in finance.
  • Mastercard and institutional adoption mark a turning point.

Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, spoke with CNBC-TV18 in India about how blockchain technology is moving beyond cryptocurrencies and toward a wider financial transformation.

His remarks followed Chainlink’s growing presence in Washington, where policymakers have acknowledged its role as the leading decentralized oracle network.

Nazarov noted that the White House recognized the network’s importance, especially in relation to stablecoins and secure blockchain infrastructure.

He explained that the team has worked closely with regulators in Washington, providing industry guidance to shape new rules. This cooperation, he said, is helping both the U.S. economy and the global blockchain sector.

According to Nazarov, the networks technology solves problems faced by governments and financial institutions, making it an essential tool for modern markets.

Tokenization Set to Redefine Global Finance

Nazarov described blockchain as being at a decisive stage. Cryptocurrencies were the starting point, much like email was for the internet.

Now, the focus is moving to tokenization, which he believes will be far bigger in scale. Assets such as equities, commodities, and funds are expected to be represented digitally, creating a tokenized version of the financial system.

He stressed that this change goes beyond trading coins. Instead, it transforms traditional financial products into efficient, transparent, and secure digital forms.

Nazarov said this shift amounts to a redefinition of the industry, driven by U.S. priorities and spreading quickly across global markets.

Chainlink Builds Infrastructure for Global Tokenization Era

One of Chainlink’s most notable steps has been its partnership with Mastercard. This collaboration allows traditional payments to connect directly with blockchain networks, giving Mastercard’s three billion users indirect access to Web3 ecosystems.

Nazarov said the partnership shows that existing financial systems are adapting to blockchain, rather than being replaced by it.

He also pointed to rising institutional involvement. Major banks, asset managers, and central banks are now moving blockchain projects from testing phases to live operations.

Chainlink has been working with institutions like SWIFT and other financial players for years. Nazarov added that central banks, especially across Asia, are becoming more active in exploring stablecoins and blockchain-based payments.

Looking ahead, Nazarov expects the industry to be defined by adoption at both institutional and government levels. Chainlink’s role, he concluded, will be to deliver the infrastructure needed to support this transition, with tokenization set to become the central theme of the global financial system.

