"Set 10 big goals first" Jasonleo shorted BTC and ETH, now making a profit of $4.723 million

PANews reported on August 15th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored that Jasonleo, who "sets 10 major targets first," has already opened short positions in BTC and ETH at their peaks:

BTC: Opened short position at $120,948, holding 1,768 coins, current floating profit of $3.98 million

ETH: Opened short at $4712.49, holding 7544.79, current floating profit $743,000

If there is no take-profit order, the current position has accumulated a floating profit of US$4.723 million.