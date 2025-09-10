Setting up OpenZeppelin for Solidity in your local environment with path remappings

By: Medium
2025/09/10 22:25

Harness the power of OpenZeppelin’s contract to kickstart your smart contact development, wherever you are

Table of Contents
i.   Introduction
ii.  Installing OpenZeppelin locally
iii. Importing contracts
iv.  Remapping OpenZeppelin path
v.   Conclusion

Introduction

Photo by Zoltan Tasi on Unsplash

Crypto space enables you a high level of freedom to design your own decentralized architecture for whatever idea you have, but embracing the ecosystem, there are some standards you will need to follow to properly create an asset up to the . Standards like ERC20, ERC721, ERC1155 are some of the technical specifications to guide what functionalities an asset should have.

To follow these standards, you can either look into the paper of the ERCs and implement all the functions yourself, or you use the templates from the community.

OpenZeppelin provides production-ready code templates that has been tested and reviewed by the Ethereum community and is a trusted source to provide foundation for you to build your project on.

This tutorial is for providing guides on installing OpenZeppelin locally in your computer, if you are using web IDE such as Remix, there will be no need for this as they are already taken care for you by the online IDE.

Installing OpenZeppelin locally

To install OpenZepplin, you will need to have Node.js with npm installed first, you can find it here on the official Node.js website if you have not.

After that, the installation is as simple as going to the root directory of your contract folder, and run

npm install @openzeppelin/contracts

and you are good to go.

Importing contracts

Importing contacts is easy as well thanks to Solidity import syntax, choose an template you would like to import, such as ERC20 or some of its presets, ERC20PresetMinterPauser that has role-based access implemented, and include that in your contract,

// SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT
pragma solidity >=0.4.22;
...
import "@openzeppelin/contracts/token/ERC20/ERC20.sol";
...

and inhert the template in your contract

contract Sample_Contract is ERC20 {
...

All functionalities from the parent contract will now be included in your contract.

Remapping OpenZeppelin path

Sometimes having OpenZepplin in its default node_modules path is not ideal. The ability to custom configure the path to look for contracts in OpenZeppelin is necessary for different cases, such as having a monorepo, to contruct a self-defined folder structure, or even to have an one-time global setup.

A project often does not only contain the smart contract component, but also components like frontend, backend, database etc. Adopting monorepo structure can help to provide a better organization over the whole project.

If you are not familiar with the concept of monorepo, you can read more here. To put it simple, a monorepo structure means that all components of the project are put and maintained in a single repository.

If you only install the contracts in your contract folder, you will realized that once you change the folder structure, or open the project in your root folder, your local IDE can no longer scan your imported files. Instead, an error prompting you that the contracts are not found will pop up.

error with message files not found

To fix these, you can create a new file in your root folder, or whatever location you plan to open your project with, named remappings.txt .

In this file, including the following line,

@openzeppelin/=<path_to_your_installed_location>/@openzeppelin/

This tells the IDE where to look for your installed contracts and scan for the specified location. Not only can you specify contracts from OpenZeppelin, but you may also include modules like ChainLink,

@chainlink/=<path_to_your_installed_location>/@chainlink/

and others.

Now the error should be gone after you specify the path to search for the contracts,

errors are gone and the files can be scanned

Conclusion

This is a very simple guide to show you how remappings.txt can help you to organize your import better. You can also refer to my monorepo that has multiple Solidity projects, all pointing to the same import path here.

Good luck on your development!

Want to Connect?
You can find me at Twitter Github Discord.

Setting up OpenZeppelin for Solidity in your local environment with path remappings was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14667+0.32%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008795-5.43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001684+1.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+15.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,962.15+2.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF