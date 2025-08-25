Seven-Year Dormant Bitcoin Whale Triggers Massive Liquidations

Key Points: Dormant whale liquidates BTC for ETH, causing market upheaval.

Over 130,000 traders impacted.

Speculation on further market volatility.

A historic Bitcoin whale, long dormant, has sparked massive market disruption by liquidating over $628 million in BTC and swapping it for Ethereum, affecting thousands worldwide.

This monumental shift has significant implications, potentially destabilizing markets and shifting emphasis from Bitcoin to Ethereum, as evidenced by increased institutional interest and strategic positioning.

Dormant Whale’s $628M Liquidation Sends Shockwaves

A Bitcoin whale, inactive for seven years, initiated a widespread market impact by liquidating 6,000 BTC. This action involved swapping Bitcoin for Ethereum, escalating liquidation events across the market. Analysts, including Coincu, have noted that the whale shifted significant holdings from Bitcoin to Ethereum, questioning motives behind these transactions. The whale retains 67,118 BTC, yet gained approximately 278,490 ETH, highlighting strategic market shifts.

Reactions are mixed, with some experts predicting further volatility. Samson Mow, founder of Jan3, mentioned, “ETH holders may reverse BTC-to-ETH trades once price targets are met, risking market instability.”

Crypto Market Braces for Regulatory Scrutiny

Did you know? An ancient whale’s portfolio rotation parallels past events where similar behavior led to cascading market effects. Historic crypto shifts by major holders often triggered notable fluctuations in asset valuations.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $113,445.35, with a market cap of $2.26 trillion and a dominance of 57.16%. Within the last 24 hours, BTC’s price declined by 1.64%. By contrast, a 90-day increase shows a 3.68% rise. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap evidences market trends.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:05 UTC on August 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts suggest that this whale activity could lead to regulatory scrutiny due to notable asset reallocation. Historical patterns show potential for increased oversight and technological challenges in decentralized finance emerged from similar large-scale moves.