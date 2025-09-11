SEVENTEEN’s The8 Joins As Planet Master For BOYS II PLANET Semi-Finals

SEVENTEEN’s The8 arrives as Planet Master for Episode 9 MNET

SEVENTEEN member The8 has joined as a Planet Master for Mnet’s global K-pop debut project BOYS II PLANET, as the final 24 performers head to their highly anticipated semi-final stage today in Seoul.

The Chinese artist will bring his expertise as a glonal artist to guide the contestants through this crucial semi-final stage. Although SEVENTEEN was not formed through a competition, The8 remembers how vigorous being a trainee was, as he proved himself to his company.

“The energy that all 24 participants brought to the semi-final stage was absolutely incredible,” he reveals. “As I watched their performances up close, it reminded me of my own intense trainee days before debuting with SEVENTEEN, and I could deeply relate to what they were going through. Seeing them light up on stage with the support of their fans was especially moving. I hope they continue to believe in themselves and keep pushing forward until the very end.”

The participants will perform four new tracks, including ‘MAIN DISH,’ produced by virtual idol group, PLAVE . PLAVE’s participation was revealed in episode 8 last week, with all five members providing words of encouragement to the contestants, alongside the performance video for their song. The high-energy track, which blends old school hip-hop vibes with rock elements, marks the first time a virtual group has ever produced a song and direct choreography for an audition survival series.

The members of PLAVE – YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN – exclusively reveal here, “From the music and lyrics to the choreography, we wanted to create a track that would allow participants to fully showcase their unique style and abilities. Watching how much heart and passion they put into preparing this performance inspired us as well. We can’t wait to see what new sides of themselves the participants will reveal through MAIN DISH.”

The other three tracks performed include “Chains,” “Lucky MACHO,” and “Sugar HIGH,” all produced by K-pop experts to showcase the remaining participants’ versatility.

Mnet’s BOYS II PLANET Semi-finals MNET

For the live finale on September 25, Kim Jae Joong returns as Planet Master after previously mentoring the participants during the show’s early episodes.

The final debut group will be selected through real-time global voting during the live broadcast. Fans can vote for their favorite contestant through the Mnet Plus app, available on the App Store or Google Play Store . Once logged in, they can find the voting banner on the main screen and select the three trainees they’d like to vote for. Votes must be submitted within the specified voting period.

The BOYS II PLANET finale will broadcast live on September 25 at 8 pm KST (4 am PST / 7 am EST) through Mnet Plus, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video (via CJ ENM Selects), as well as Rakuten Viki, Samsung TV Plus, and Roku.