Several multinational companies have established new regional headquarters in the UAE this year, including PayPal and Bitcoin.com.

PANews reported on September 2nd that Techinasia reported that by 2025, several multinational corporations had established new regional headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, further solidifying the country's position as a global business hub. In April of this year, PayPal opened its first Middle East and Africa regional headquarters in Dubai, covering over 80 markets. Nasdaq-listed telecommunications company Veon relocated its global headquarters to Dubai, and private equity firm Partner Group established a regional office in Abu Dhabi in June. Bitcoin information platform Bitcoin.com moved into the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) cryptocurrency hub, and Fortress Investment Group announced plans to establish an Abu Dhabi office in May.
In addition, technology and financial giants such as Meta, Google, Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Visa and Mastercard have also established regional bases in the UAE.