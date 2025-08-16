Several UAE airlines and travel agencies now accept cryptocurrency payments

PANews reported on August 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the United Arab Emirates tourism industry is accelerating the adoption of crypto payments. Airlines and travel agencies including Emirates, Air Arabia, Travala and Alternative Airlines now support the use of cryptocurrencies to pay for reservations, targeting tech-savvy travelers and digital nomads.

Travelers can pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, and other digital assets at checkout or via gift cards, depending on the platform. Emirates' payment service, in partnership with Cryptocom, is expected to launch in 2026. Air Arabia already supports AE Coin stablecoin payments, while Travala and Alternative Airlines offer a variety of crypto payment methods.