‘Severance’ And ‘The Studio’ Should Win Big

“The Studio” is the favorite to win best comedy at the 2025 Emmys. Apple

The 2025 Emmy predictions seem clearer than in past years. It looks like it will be a big night for The Studio, AppleTV+’s satirical sendup of Hollywood that earned 23 Emmy nominations, tying the record set the previous year by FX/Hulu’s The Bear.

You can debate whether The Bear is a comedy or drama all day long, but what’s not debatable is The Studio’s new role as Emmy favorite. Hollywood absolutely loves navelgazing—shows about show business seem to captivate voters (see last year’s upset win for Hacks, about the comedy business, over The Bear, about the restaurant business).

On the drama side, AppleTV+’s Severance earned 27 nods to lead all series, but HBO Max’s first-year show The Pitt is getting a lot of buzz and could capture a couple of top categories. Here is how the Sunday night ceremony on CBS, hosted by Nate Bargatze, could play out.

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Drama Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

And the winner is: Severance. While The Pitt seemed to gain some momentum in recent weeks, Severance’s huge gap in total nominations (27 vs. The Pitt’s 13) would seem to put this Emmy firmly in the twisty AppleTV+ show’s grasp.

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Comedy Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

And the winner is: The Studio. The Academy often (but not always) rewards the top nominee in the show category, and this year that will happen. It helps that The Bear’s burnish seems to have worn off for voters, who seem content just nominating Only Murders in the Building year after year.

Emmy predictions 2025: “The Pitt’s'” Noah Wyle (pictured with Krystel McNeil) is a favorite for best actor in a drama. Warrick Page/Max

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Lead Actor In A Drama Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise (Hulu)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)

Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

And the winner is: Noah Wyle. Academy voters will reward the HBO Max standout in this category, where Wyle ascends three decades after his debut as a different doctor on ER. It’s a nice full-circle moment.

Emmy predictions 2025: Kathy Bates is a favorite for her role in “Matlock.” Brooke Palmer/CBS

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Lead Actress In A Drama Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

And the winner is: Kathy Bates. Her gender-swapped revival of Matlock was an unexpected delight of the TV season. Bates does great work in everything she does, and this is also a nice way to show broadcast can still compete against streaming, the same way it once had to prove itself against cable.

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Lead Actor In A Comedy Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV+)

Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

And the winner is: Seth Rogen. While there’s a small groundswell of support for Martin Short, a beloved veteran TV actor, Rogen made cringey funny. And did we mention how much Hollywood loves itself?

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Lead Actress In A Comedy Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Uzo Aduba, The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

And the winner is: Jean Smart. Academy voters adore her, and while Uzo Aduba was brilliant in the already-canceled The Residence and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri is arguably the best young talent on TV, Smart’s performance is transcendent.

Emmy predictions 2025: Netflix’s timely and impactful “Adolescence” could win best limited series. Netflix

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Limited Series At 2025 Emmys?

Nominees:

Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (FX/Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

And the winner is: Adolescence. A searing look at the impact of internet incel culture and misogyny, this was also shot in single takes, making it timely and innovative.

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

And the winner is: Tramell Tillman. The mysterious Lumon manager had a huge impact on this season, and Tillman plays the role perfectly.

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

And the winner is: Carrie Coon. With four White Lotus nominees, it’s not surprising that one of them will win, and Coon’s performance was most impactful.

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

And the winner is: Catherine O’Hara. A previous winner for Schitt’s Creek, O’Hara is a beloved actress whose acerbic delivery heightens every scene on a night when Studio should dominate. Hacks’ Einbinder wouldn’t be a huge surprise, though.

Emmy predictions 2025: Harrison Ford, pictured with Lukita Maxwell in “Shrinking,” is a favorite for best supporting actor in a comedy. Apple TV+

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

And the winner is: Harrison Ford. The Academy loves a movie star, and the veteran actor brings charm and humor to what could have been a throwaway curmudgeon role. Domingo also delivered a lovely performance in a show with a high-profile cast.

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Lead Actress In A Limited Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meaghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

And the winner is: Cristin Milioti. She’s had a long and varied career, and this role was different for her, managing to make a woman who did horrible things after abuse and mental illness relatable.

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Lead Actor In A Limited Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

And the winner is: Colin Farrell. Talk about diving into a role—Farrell was unrecognizable in his transformation into Oswald, the sad-sack villain whose utter contemptibility grew in each episode.

Emmy predictions 2025: Javier Bardem, pictured with Chloë Sevigny, is a favorite for best supporting actor in a limited series for Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.” Miles Crist/Netflix

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

And the winner is: Javier Bardem. The Academy loves Oscar winners; several should take home awards tonight, including Bardem. Cooper’s performance in Adolescence is equally deserving, though.

Emmy Predictions: Who Will Win Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series At 2025 Emmy Awards?

Nominees:

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deidre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

And the winner is: Erin Doherty. Playing a psychologist in the Netflix series about a young teen boy accused of murder, Doherty’s character shone a light on just how the internet culture of misogyny can impact vulnerable kids.