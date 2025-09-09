Shaboozey Finally Doubles His Total Number Of No. 1 Hits

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 01:40
Threshold
T$0.01616+1.69%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2101-13.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008554-14.04%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003171+2.98%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Shaboozey earns his second No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart as “Good News” climbs to the summit after 31 weeks, replacing Thomas Rhett at the top. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Getty Images for Stagecoach

Shaboozey made history with his breakout hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which also made him one of music’s biggest new stars. The crossover blockbuster, which blended pop, country, and hip-hop, became one of the biggest smashes of all time in America, leading the Hot 100 for 19 weeks and dominating the country tallies like few tracks before it ever had.

Ever since dropping “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey has been chasing another true hit. None of his singles that followed have matched the same heights — even if they became chart wins in their own right. Months after sharing one of his latest songs, “Good News,” the tune finally becomes a winner at country radio after a lengthy run.

“Good News” Rises to No. 1

“Good News” improves from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, one of Billboard’s most competitive rankings, which highlights the most successful tracks at country radio stations throughout the United States.

Shaboozey replaces Thomas Rhett atop the Country Airplay chart. Rhett’s “After All the Bars Are Closed” falls from No. 1 to No. 3, while “Backup Plan” by Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs advances to a new high of No. 2.

A Long Climb to the Summit

“Good News” finally reaches No. 1 on Country Airplay 31 weeks into its life on the list. The track debuted back in February, and after a steady rise, it owns the top spot at last.

Shaboozey Collects a Second Country Leader

Shaboozey scores a second career No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, doubling his total number of leaders. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hit the summit in August 2024, and it spent seven weeks in charge across a 42-week run on the tally.

Four Career Hits So Far

Shaboozey has now racked up four appearances on the Country Airplay chart. Beyond his two chart-toppers, “Highway” peaked at No. 49, while “Amen,” a collaboration with Jelly Roll, only climbed as high as No. 54.

Chart Gains for “Good News”

“Good News” isn’t just a winner at country radio. The single also reaches a new peak on the Adult Contemporary chart, moving up to No. 16. It holds steady at its all-time high runner-up position on the all-genre Radio Songs ranking, and it also returns to its best showing on the Adult Pop Airplay list, matching its previous peak at No. 5.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/08/shaboozey-finally-doubles-his-total-number-of-no-1-hits/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has completed fundraising by allocating new stock reservation rights to third parties, with a total amount
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014087-1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:40
Share
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1385+9.39%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002304+10.76%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Share
Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

PANews reported on June 23 that the Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakhstan government, planning to establish the Solana Economic Zone in the country to promote
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:39
Share

Trending News

More

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors

MegaETH Unveils Native Stablecoin with Ethena, Aiming to Keep Blockchain Fees Low