SHAI 001 'BUTTER' Sells Out In Minutes As Gilgeous-Alexander Unveils New Colorways On Historic Day

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 02:49
SHAI 001 Release

Converse PR

Thursday was a significant milestone for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and for Converse. For the first time ever, his signature sneaker, the SHAI 001 hit the public market, and fans around the world had their chance to purchase a pair.

It was incredibly competitive to get these exclusive sneakers in the ‘BUTTER’ colorway that Gilgeous-Alexander initially debuted at NBA All-Star Weekend back in February. Within minutes, online retailers were sold out as the limited quantity was quickly claimed. They released in several locations with a retail price of $130, dropping online via Nike SNKRS, Converse US, and in-store at select Undefeated and Kith locations.

While Gilgeous-Alexander has worn numerous other colorways since then, the ‘BUTTER’ colorway is the original, which is why it’s so coveted and exclusive. It’s the one everybody thinks of when you hear or think about the SHAI 001. It’s the one he debuted, the one that’s the most iconic and it will always be the original. Gilgeous-Alexander will have many other signature shoes over the course of his career with Converse, but this is the first — and not only the first design, but the first colorway.

The NBA superstar began his day at the Kith store in Toronto, close to his hometown, where Kith and Converse put together an exclusive pop-up. Hundreds of fans lined up outside in the rain, hoping for a chance to get their hands on a pair of these signature sneakers — and maybe even meet Gilgeous-Alexander himself. The event featured games, giveaways, and prizes.

SHAI 001 Release

Converse PR

SHAI 001 Release

Converse PR

But his day wasn’t over. Gilgeous-Alexander appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, where he talked about the design of the shoe and the special day. He fitted Jimmy Fallon with one of his famous tunnel fits — a nod to Gilgeous-Alexander’s reputation as a fashion icon. Most importantly, he made a huge announcement on the show: three more colorways will be releasing on Oct. 2, less than a month from now. For fans who missed the original ‘BUTTER’ colorway, this will be another chance to grab an alternate pair.

Gilgeous-Alexander revealed to Fallon that the CHARM BLACK, HAIL CLAY, and MASI BLUE would be the next three colorways to release, all rooted in personal connection and shaped by the people who define his world. The Converse SHAI 001 FAMILY colorways will be available globally at Converse.com and select retailers.

CHARM BLACK

Inspired by Gilgeous-Alexander’s mother, Charmaine, CHARM BLACK is a tribute to her favorite color and the elegance she carries. It’s a reflection of the aura that surrounds both Charmaine and Gilgeous-Alexander, and a nod to the ruthless instinct he brings to the court. CHARM BLACK is calm, composed, and merciless—just like Gilgeous-Alexander in motion.

SHAI 001 CHARM BLACK

Converse PR

HAIL CLAY

HAIL CLAY draws from the eye color of Gilgeous-Alexander’s wife, Hailey, and the quiet strength she brings to his life. It’s a colorway that speaks to love, support, and the power of Gilgeous-Alexander’s game. Smooth in appearance, subtle in tone, and sharp in execution—HAIL CLAY reflects his approach to basketball and life.

SHAI 001 HAIL CLAY

Converse PR

MASI BLUE

MASI BLUE channels the cool, stoic energy shared between Gilgeous-Alexander and his brother Thomasi. It’s a colorway that mirrors his mindset on the court: calm under pressure and focused amid the storm. With a nod to their hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, MASI BLUE embodies the chill of fierce winters and the bond of brotherhood.

SHAI 001 MASI BLUE

Converse PR

That wasn’t all. Gilgeous-Alexander also posted on Instagram teasing a brand-new pink colorway, one that had never been seen on court before. While there are other pairs he’s worn both on and off the court that don’t yet have release dates — such as the pair dedicated to his son or the championship-inspired colorway he famously wore around his neck after winning a title — this pink edition was a surprise nobody expected.

All in all, this was more than just a sneaker release. Sept. 4 became a historic day for Gilgeous-Alexander, starting close to home with the Kith pop-up in Toronto, partnering with Converse for a major activation, and finishing on Jimmy Fallon with the announcement of future drops. The SHAI 001 is already taking the world by storm, and this day only cemented its place in sneaker culture.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholascrain/2025/09/06/shai-001-butter-sells-out-in-minutes-as-gilgeous-alexander-unveils-new-colorways-on-historic-day/

