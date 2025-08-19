Shanghai adds 4 registered generative AI services

PANews reported on August 19th that as of today, Shanghai has added four newly registered generative AI services, bringing the total number of registered generative AI services to 105. Generative AI applications or functions that have been launched should clearly indicate their launch number or product details.

