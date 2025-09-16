Shanghai court successfully disposed of virtual currency in criminal property enforcement case for the first time

By: PANews
2025/09/16 09:55
CyberKongz
KONG$0,0148+%2,35
FUND
FUND$0,0238--%
PAID Network
PAID$0,0198-%1,98
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02022-%7,88
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,2292-%4,26

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to the Shanghai High Court's official account, the Baoshan District People's Court, under the guidance of the Shanghai Higher People's Court, successfully disposed of over 90,000 FIL coins. This marked the first successful virtual currency disposal by a Shanghai court in a criminal property enforcement case. This disposal utilized a "domestic entrustment, overseas disposal, and closed-loop repatriation" model. The People's Court entrusted the disposal to a third-party institution. After the third-party institution provided a performance guarantee, the overseas transaction was transferred to a qualified overseas agent. The disposal was completed on a licensed virtual asset trading platform certified by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The transaction price was no less than the 20-day average price before the transaction date. The proceeds from the disposal, after completing national foreign exchange management approval procedures, were converted into foreign currency and transferred to the court's dedicated case fund account. The funds will subsequently be confiscated and paid into the state treasury or returned to the victim in accordance with the law.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0857+%3,62
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:43
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08809-%6,59
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum (ETH) trades around $4,520 on Monday, as Standard Chartered predicts that digital asset treasuries focused on accumulating the top altcoin could be more successful than those acquiring Bitcoin and Solana.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08809-%6,59
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005608-%6,58
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/16 09:50
Share

Trending News

More

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

The world's first AI Agent trading market "MuleRun" is officially launched

Crypto Lender Maple Expands to Tether-Backed Plasma