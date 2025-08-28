Shanghai Procuratorate announces virtual currency fraud case involving over 35 million yuan

PANews reported on August 28th that a series of press conferences on the Shanghai Procuratorate were held in Hongqiao Fund Town on August 27th. The Minhang District Procuratorate reported on cases related to safeguarding sci-tech innovation finance and interpreted the "Ten Opinions on Continuously Strengthening Intellectual Property Protection in Serving the Construction of an International Science and Technology Innovation Center." Targeting economic crimes involving emerging industries such as virtual currencies and digital collectibles, the procuratorate identified some virtual currencies as "dummy coins" that deceived investors by fabricating potential appreciation, with the amount involved exceeding 35 million yuan. The procuratorate, in collaboration with multiple departments, combated crimes such as illegal fundraising and credit card fraud, safeguarding the financial security of sci-tech innovation enterprises and strengthening the protection of intellectual property throughout its lifecycle, injecting legal support into the sci-tech innovation ecosystem.

